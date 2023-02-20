Whyalla News

Recipe for disaster in house fire

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated February 20 2023 - 11:17pm, first published 10:56pm
A Housing Authority duplex in Whyalla Jenkins has been left uninhabitable and the tenant and her beloved dog burned after a lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery exploded and caused a fire on February 15.

