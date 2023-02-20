Recipe for disaster in house fire

A Housing Authority duplex in Whyalla Jenkins has been left uninhabitable and the tenant and her beloved dog burned after a lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery exploded and caused a fire on February 15.
Ms Donna Bateman had retuned home minutes before and heard a 'popping' noise in the lounge.
"I've walked into my lounge room and there's orange sparks like flares everywhere.
"I've tried to open the front door to let the dog out but didn't realise that he (already) went out the back.
"I turned around and slipped, I got hit by a few pieces of shrapnel, singed hair and burns," Ms Bateman said.
The Li-ion batteries have numerous small cells which can explode and pieces of the battery are sprayed out.
She ran to get help from her neighbours.
"By the time I'd run back to the house, the front windows had smashed," she said.
A friend who had been staying with her had been working on the e-bike the night before and had left the Li-ion battery, detached from the bike, charging in the house.
Wesley from U-Pedal Cycles in Whyalla said that people often underestimate the power of Li-ion batteries which need to be treated with the same respect as car batteries.
"It's definitely not a toy, I don't know if you've jumped on any sites and seen any of the footage of them going up in flames?" he asked.
The bike mechanic said that e-bikes are speed limited to 25 kilometers an hour but are often worked on by their owners to remove the speed restrictions, meaning they are able to travel at much higher speeds.
"A lot of the guys, they're playing around with a motor as well, they're taking the restriction off the motor and they're not really understanding that the there's a lot of power going through the motors as well and stuffing up the batteries as well.
"I think around that, it's a bit of a recipe for disaster," he said.
He added that it was important to do your research carefully about the brand and the seller and he didn't recommend buying online.
"People buy on the internet and on eBay, the companies they tend to come and go so you can never get parts, and it's really hard to get a warranty," Wesley said.
Ms Bateman is grateful that she did come home when she did, as it saved the neighboring unit.
Her dog has lost his whiskers, burned his paws and he's shaken up but both are doing okay although she has been able to salvage very little from the home they shared.
"I have some boxes which I hadn't unpacked since we moved, which had photo frames, thank God and photo albums," she added.
Ms Bateman has received help from Centrecare but has no furniture other than a kitchen table and chairs, and a few clothes she was able to salvage.
She wants people to be more aware of the potential dangers of Li-ion batteries.
Li-ion batteries are popular because of how much power they can put out for their weight.
A typical Li-ion battery stores 150 watt-hours of electricity in 1 kilogram of battery, compared to a lead acid battery (25 watt-hours per kg).
This makes them the perfect power source for an e-bike but the batteries are extremely sensitive to high temperatures and inherently flammable.
"I had an inkling to go home," Ms Bateman said.
She has a Gofundme set up to help her get back on her feet and to pay for her dog's regular medication which was lost in the fire.
