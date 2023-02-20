Whyalla competes in EP softball carnival, Port Lincoln comes out on top

Intercity softball carnival
The Whyalla Vixens went to Cowell for the annual softball carnival at the weekend which saw them play against Eastern Eyre and Port Lincoln.
The first game matched Eastern Eyre against Port Lincoln Under 16's, with Port Lincoln taking the win.
Both teams were kept scoreless in the first innings. In the second innings the Vixens got three across, with hits from Jess Mitchell, Merona Hopkins and Briony Roughsedge.
Eastern Eyre (EE's) went in for their bat, getting two across from errors. The game progressed to the fourth and fifth dig with scores pretty even until EE's Tanya Habner thumped a hit to right field and scored later from a Emma Wykamp hit to short.
EE's Carlie Woods had a nice sac fly bringing in Tanya Habner. Vixens got another two across in the fifth dig with hits from Mia Adams, Bri Roughsedge and Jen Ormsby but it was not enough and Eastern Eyre took the one run win 6-5.
Safe Hits - Vixens: M. Adams 1, B. Roughsedge 3, J. Ormsby 1, J. Mitchell 1, M. Hopkins 1, L. Edwards 1 Catches - M. Hopkins 1, C. Balek 1, M. Welgraven 1, C. Looyestyn 1, J. Ormsby 1 - Pitching - J. Ormsby 4 K2. Eastern Eyre - T. Habner 1, B. Harkness 1, E. Wykamp 1, S. Roberts 2 - Catches - E. Wykamp 1, C. Weiss 1, T. Habner 2 - Pitching - T. Habner 2 K2.
The second game matched the Vixens against Port Lincoln.
In the first innings the Vixens got on base from an error, which helped Briony Roughsedge score from Courtney Baleks hit to left field. Courtney was then run out at home plate by her own sister Melissa, who tagged her at home plate.
Port Lincoln took the lead early, adding runs in every dig with home runs by Suzie Scanlon, Melissa Balek and Kiara Newman. The Lincoln defence showed good hands, with Kahsha Judge at second base taking three catches while pitcher Suzie Scanlon finished off with three K2's.
The Vixen girls had some nice defence in efforts to keep the score gap low, with a double play by pitcher Bri Roughsedge taking a catch then throwing to first to get the runner out, but the girls struggled with the bat. Port Lincoln took the win 10-1.
Safe Hits - Vixens: B. Roughsedge 1, J. Ormsby 2, C. Looyestyn 1 - Catches - B. Roughsedge 1, J. Mitchell 1, R. Fowler 1, C. Balek 1. Port Lincoln: T. Dawley 1, M. Balek 1 (HR), S. Scanlon 2 1(HR), M. Anderson 1, K. Judge 1, H. Wiseman 2, H.Shepperd 1 K. Newman 1 (HR), P. Shepperd 1 - Pitching - S.Scanlon 3 K2.
Thank you to Port Lincoln, Eastern Eyre, Whyalla Vixens, spectators, Umpires and Scorers for the carnival and hope to see you all at the next one
Whyalla softball
In local softball competition this weekend there was play on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.
Indians vs Tigers
Tigers went in first, scoring Joan Shea across. Indians then went in with Tanya Eversen on with a two-base error. Courtney Balek made it on with a two base hit along with Mel Sleep. The run rule reached nine and the innings completed.
Tigers failed to connect with the bat but had some great fielding, with some nice catches taken by Kath Wilson and a double play by Tanya Mcintosh and Shianne Wilson.
Indians scored another four with Maddie Welgraven notching up a home run off the one error. Again the mercy run rule saw the innings shortened. The game finished 13-3 to Indians.
Safe Hits - Tigers: Joan Shea 1, Tanya Macintosh 1 - Catches - K. Wilson 2, Jeanne Mcintosh 1. Indians: Tanya Eversen 1, Mel Sleep 2, Mirella Morino 1, Courtney Balek 2, Stacey Gates 3, Carmen Buzzacott 1.
Roadrunners vs Eagles
Sunday morning started with T-Ball, with a good turnout for the youngsters.
The softball game saw shortened run rule game, this time between Road Runners and Eagles.
Eagles went in first and were kept scoreless, even with a hit from Norma Damon. Roadies went in with Sarah Haake, Courtney Looyestyn and Shelby Roughsedge all on with safe hits and the team scoring the nine with help from Eagles errors.
Eagles were again kept scoreless until the fourth innings, with Gloria Colson having a hit and scoring from Sharyn Nottle's two-base hit. Again, there was some nice fielding by Roadies, including catches by pitcher Bri Roughsedge, Rachael Fowler and Kylie Whibley.
Roadies went in scoring two across to end the game and take the win 11-1.
Safe Hits - Eagles: Norma Damon 1, Gloria Colson 1, Rona Dodd 1, Sharyn Nottle 1 - Catches - Rona Dodd 1 - Road Runners - Sarah Haake 1, Mia Adams 2, Bri Roughsedge 1, Rachael Fowler 1, Kylie Whibley 1, Courtney Looyestyn 1, Shelby Roughsedge - Catches - B. Roughsedge 3, Kylie Whibley 1 - Pitching - B Roughsedge 6 K2.
Sunday February 26
9.00am - T-Ball
10.15am - Softball - Tigers Vs Road Runners
11.50am - Softball - Eagles Vs Cats
Bye - Canteen - Umpiring - Indians
Set Up - Tigers - Pack Up - Eagles
