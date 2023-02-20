Whyalla News

Whyalla competes in EP softball carnival, Port Lincoln comes out on top

By Jane Boxall
Updated February 20 2023 - 8:42pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Intercity softball carnival

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.