Centrals have solidified their position as serious finals contenders with an important win over Roopena. Despite some early worries, a few timely performances saw the Roosters over the line in what turned out to be quite a one-sided contest.
In perfect conditions for batting Roopena made the unexpected decision to bowl first, a choice which early on looked to be a moment of brilliance from captain Dale Chenoweth.
Centrals were immediately put on the back foot with Luke Schubert falling to Peter Shepherd in the first over for a duck. Shortly after, Josh Ackland and Jarrad Dunbar were also dismissed leaving the Roosters in a precarious position of 3/15 early on in the first innings.
With the top order dismantled and in desperate need of a partnership, Isaac Smith and Scott Collison put on 91 runs for the fourth wicket as the pair swung the contest back in favour of the Roosters. Scoring 44 and 57* respectively, the pair batted conservatively with only five boundaries between them.
Brad Smith came in toward the tail-end of the innings and wound back the clock with a cavalier 26* off twenty-nine balls, as the Roosters finished with 5/149.
Roopena's chase began disastrously as Parth Patel was bowled by Scott Collison and Sukhjeet Singh Brar was run out by Krish Rajkumar inside the first five overs. It was then Daniel Collison and Brad Smith who proceeded to rip through the Roopena lineup as the score slumped to 8/39.
A short-lived fightback from Roopena came in the form of Dale Chenoweth, scoring a counterattacking 30 until he was bowled by Brad Smith to round out the innings on 79. In a great all-round performance Smith finished with figures of 5/29 to see Centrals to a comfortable win by 70 runs.
Final Scores:
Centrals 5/149 defeated Roopena 79 all out.
Best Players:
Centrals - Brad Smith, Scott Collison, Isaac Smith.
Roopena - Dale Chenoweth, Clay Crompton, Peter Shepherd.
