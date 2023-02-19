Whyalla News

Whyalla cricket: Centrals punish Roopena

By Jack O'Halloran
Updated February 20 2023 - 10:04am, first published 9:50am
Centrals have solidified their position as serious finals contenders with an important win over Roopena. Despite some early worries, a few timely performances saw the Roosters over the line in what turned out to be quite a one-sided contest.

