SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo Fun
Monday nights, Centrals Football Clubrooms, 8pm, free tea/coffee, canteen, hosted by Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League. Call to confirm.
COMING TO TOWN
Circus Spectacular!
The most extraordinary and world class acts for an adrenaline pumping 2-hour show. Glamour and action under the big top. Schulz Park February 16 - 26.
MEET AND EAT
Friday counter meals
Back on at Whyalla R.S.L. Essington Lewis Avenue February 24 from 6.00 - 7.30 pm, kids meals avail, stairs with chair lift. Ph: 0845 7995. Come and support your local R.S.L.
SHARE YOUR SKILLS
Looking for Scouts!
Volunteer with the Whyalla Scout Group. Call Group Leader Christine on 0418 870 890. Come and try for all kids from ages 5 years to 14 years Mondays during school terms.
MUSICAL COMEDY
One Night Only
Steady Eddy and Jolly Jingo, Friday March 24 at 7pm, Steel United Soccer Club, tickets selling fast, phone 0407 254 999.
HAVE A HIT
Come and Try Table Tennis
Friday Feb 24 at 7pm, clubrooms Whyalla Showgrounds.
GET IN THE SWIM
Competitive swimming
Whyalla Stingers, juniors Monday and Thursday 5.30-6.30pm, seniors Monday and Thursday 6.30- 8pm and Wednesday 6-8pm at the Rec Centre. Three free come and try training sessions.
WEEKLY FUN
Bingo, Cards
Every Tuesday, Field St, Whyalla Playford for over 55s, bingo starts 10.15am, then lunch, cards in afternoon, coffee and tea, for more info phone 0429 049 676
GET A BUZZ
Beekeepers unite!
Enthusiasts meet February 26 Ian Hoffman 0408 818 217.
DIRTY CAR FUN
Whyalla Car Club Racing
Dirt circuit, Feb 25 Tyre Fryers Burnout Comp Mullaquana Rd. FaceBook or whyallacarclub@gmail.com
LIVE COMEDY
Kel Balnaves
Friday, February 24 at 8pm O Kipos, Essington Lewis Ave. 'Have A Crack'
JUST CRUISIN'
Last Sunday of Summer Cruise
Event by Mid North SA Car Cruising, start Wirrabara Oval caravan park, finish Port Germein on Sunday Feb 26.
GETTING CRAFTY
The Creative Space
Mondays 11-1pm, Head Street. The Haven - safe space for women. Free confidential.
JUNIOR LANDCARE
First Nations perspectives
Webinar with Junior Landcare ambassador Costa Georgiadis and educator Adam Shipp March 7 at 4-5pm AEDT. Register online (free).
EVENTS AND PHOTOS
Let us know!
Email neralie.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.