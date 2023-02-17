Mega desal plant: three sites near Whyalla considered

Three sites north and south of Whyalla are in the early running to become home to a mega desalination plant to boost the region's water supply.
Local feedback is now being sought to help the state government decide which of the three sites should be selected as a base case so further viability assessments could be made.
The three sites favoured are Crag Point and Point Lowly to the north of the city and Mullaquana to the south.
The proposed desalination facility, known as The Northern Water Supply Project, is slated to cost $3-4 billion. The project is a cornerstone of the state government's plans to climate proof South Australia's productive northern regional areas and reduce water dependence on the River Murray and Great Artesian Basin.
The next step in the project is to select a site for a business case. Whyalla council has encouraged steel city locals to have their say.
"The business case will assess the environmental, social and economic benefits and impacts of a seawater desalination plant and 450km of pipeline," council said in a statement.
"This includes any potential impacts on the Cuttlefish. Council will continue to advocate for the protection of the Cuttlefish."
Multiple sites along the Spencer Gulf and West Coast had been considered, with three locations near Whyalla emerging as the top picks for a business case assessing the overall viability of the project.
In selecting the three locations near Whyalla, the state government had assessed whether "oceanographic features would cause significant issues for water quality and environmental management," according to government literature.
Speaking last year, council CEO Justin Commons said a supply of desalinated water into Whyalla would connect to the hydrogen projects planned for the city.
"The business case will look at the users and needs and demands for water, including the mining interest up to the north of the state, through to the Flinders region, through to the Spencer Gulf region, through to the hydrogen precinct in Whyalla, through to Whyalla City itself," he said.
The placement of desalination plants had proven a contentious issue elsewhere along the Spencer Gulf, with plans to build a smaller plant at Port Lincoln met with resistance by local aquaculture suppliers.
Fish and mussel growers with operations in Boston Bay had voiced concern about the environmental impacts of dumping extremely salty by-product from the desalination process back into a sheltered marine ecosystem.
The survey is open until 28 February. Interested parties can visit the Northern Water Supply YourSay page to learn more.
