Mega desal plant: three sites near Whyalla considered

By Tristan Tobin
Updated February 17 2023 - 9:35pm, first published 9:00pm
Three sites have been selected to assess the viability of building a very large desalination plant along the Spencer Gulf. All three are close to Whyalla. Picture supplied.

Three sites north and south of Whyalla are in the early running to become home to a mega desalination plant to boost the region's water supply.

