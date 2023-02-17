Whyalla News

No further airport security funding: Minister

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated February 17 2023 - 8:34pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Infrastructure Minister Catherine King has said there's no further money for regional airport security funding, meaning smaller cities like Whyalla must now foot the bill. Picture supplied.

Whyalla is advancing towards a funding hole for its airport security screening, with the federal infrastructure minister continuing to say long-term commonwealth cash is not available.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.