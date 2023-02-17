No further airport security funding: Minister

Whyalla is advancing towards a funding hole for its airport security screening, with the federal infrastructure minister continuing to say long-term commonwealth cash is not available.
A three-month extension of federal funding to 31 March had so far provided funds to allow heightened security screening to continue at Whyalla Airport. This has prevented the roughly $40 per ticket cost being passed on to steel city passengers, or the alternative, a withdrawal of Qantas services from the city.
Former Mayor Phill Stone met with Federal Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King in Canberra on January 16 to advocate for long-term funding for security screening.
"We had a positive discussion with Minister King regarding various issues, however, the Minister confirmed that at this stage, there is no ongoing funding available to cover the costs of airport security screening in regional airports," a council spokesperson said.
"Further discussion is required with the Minister for Home Affairs - Council will continue to advocate for funding."
Whyalla News contacted Minister for Home Affairs Claire O'Neill asking if attempts were being made to federally fund security screening at Whyalla Airport. A departmental spokesperson said "airports and airlines are responsible for implementing aviation security requirements and managing day-to-day security operations, including the associated costs."
"Government has provided support to regional airports on the costs of purchasing or upgrading their security screening equipment, as well as supporting regional airports in meeting the initial costs of providing screening services," the spokesperson said.
"The Australian Government's first priority is, and will always be, to keep Australians safe and secure, including when travelling by air."
Whyalla had been subject to the heightened security requirements for a number of years, and had the necessary new equipment on standby. Federal funding provided to support regional air travel during the pandemic had meant the equipment at Whyalla had been activated for the first time, with council engaging a service provider to run the screening.
That funding was now due to end in March.
Council records show civic leadership had sent at least five letters to Minister King advocating for federal airport security screening funding to be extended to allow Whyalla Airport to continue to accept both Rex and Qantas services.
Additional security screening requirements for regional airports were announced by the Department of Home Affairs in 2018 which applied to Whyalla Airport, among many other regional airports around the country. Some of the new requirements hinged on the size of the planes using the airport.
The larger planes used by Qantas to service Whyalla pushed the airport into a higher security tier where additional baggage screening is required. Without the more advanced screening, Qantas is unable to service the city.
Rex is not affected by the requirement because it uses smaller planes, and would become the sole passenger airline flying into Whyalla if Qantas were forced to pull out. Council documents argued this would harm airline competition and stifle city growth amid an expected green energy boom.
Correspondence from council to Minister King said the city was unable to absorb the security cost itself, as "the total cost of screening is almost $170,000 per month, which is a cost that a council of our size can simply not absorb, being equivalent to 11% of our general rate income."
Council also believed the approximate $40 per passenger cost to fund the security screening through ticket sales could not workably be passed on to consumers.
Council correspondence to Minister King dated December 8, 2022 advocated for Whyalla and other low volume regional airlines to be granted an exemption from the heightened security requirements.
"These 13 airports have the lowest volumes of passengers required to screen in Australia and simply don't have the passenger movements required to make the service economically viable to pass on to passengers," council correspondence said.
"They may need to be considered in their own light in the current situation, as funding sources come to an end."
Council had written to the Department of Home Affairs asking for Whyalla Airport to be exempt from the heightened security requirements so Qantas could continue to service the city. The department rejected the request in a letter dated November 2022.
