Councillors confirm they will appeal

Three former Whyalla City council members - Phill Stone, Kathryn Campbell and Sharon Todd have confirmed that they will appeal the decision that saw them vacate public office last week.
They are seeking reinstatement through the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (SACAT).
Councillor David Knox was appointed acting mayor of Whyalla City after revelations that Phill Stone had failed to submit the required donation returns form prior to the cut off date.
ECSA said in a statement released last week that under legislation elected members are required to lodge two disclosure returns and if these returns are not submitted within the designated timeframe, legislation requires that they must vacate their position on council.
It is the elected members responsibility to ensure that they understand and comply with the relevant legislation according to the ECSA statement and candidates are provided with extensive guidance to help them to meet their legislative obligations.
Mr Knox will remain in this role until the mayoral role is filled, either by the return of Phill Stone to the position through the SACAT appeal process, or via a future supplementary election.
"It's a sad day for Whyalla, but I remain hopeful that they will be reinstated to their positions," Acting Mayor Knox said.
Kimba Mayor, Dean Johnson, was appointed to the role of Local Government Association (LGA) President in 2022 and told the Whyalla News that he had never seen anything like this in his almost two decades of involvement in council.
"We've received feedback there has been some frustrations with the new process," he said.
"The LGA will work with the State Government and Electoral Commission to understand if there were any shortcomings with the system, and the ways we can avoid this happening in the future," Mr Johnson added.
Mr Knox said that the online portal used to submit the forms was not easy to use and he had some difficulties himself.
He encouraged the community to wait for the decision by SACAT and in the meantime assured them that there is no impact council's ability to deliver on its vision for Whyalla.
Ms Campbell spoke to the Whyalla News today and said she had already lodged her appeal.
"I am just going to trust in the process," she said.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
