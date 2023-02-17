Whyalla News

Meet your newest reporter

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated February 17 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:59pm
Some of our readers will already know me, but if I'm a new name to you, here is a little bit about me and how I came to join the team at The Whyalla News.

Neralie Bailey

Neralie Bailey

Reporter

Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.

