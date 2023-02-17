Meet your newest reporter

Some of our readers will already know me, but if I'm a new name to you, here is a little bit about me and how I came to join the team at The Whyalla News.
When I started studying for a Bachelor of Journalism at the University of South Australia in 2013 I said (I think on day one) that my dream job was to work at a country newspaper.
I worked in allied health clinics at Flinders University and Flinders Medical Centre while I was studying and later, I worked at the Jamestown Hospital, Laura and Booleroo Centre hospitals.
I completed my degree and a Bachelor of Arts in 2019, shortly after moving to Port Pirie.
I worked as a graphic designer in 2020, before joining Spencer Gulf Broadcasters for almost two years.
I returned to study at postgrad level at Monash University for a Masters in Applied Linguistics in 2022 and took a break from full time work until starting as a reporter for The Transcontinental, The Recorder and The Whyalla News in January 2023.
My grandfather, Sidney Bailey, was a train driver and pigeon racing enthusiast and I spent many school holidays in Port Augusta with my grandparents who lived in the Willsden area.
My grandmother, Florence Bailey, was very involved in the local community and church activities, and was occasionally known to cook up the slow pigeons for tea, telling me they were small chickens!
Story telling definitely runs in the family.
I previously presented a twice weekly community radio program which included interviews and special features that I researched, recorded and produced out of studios at Trax FM.
I have completed projects on topics as diverse as the music industry, equestrian sport, recognition of AUSLAN and tourism on the Fleurieu Peninsula.
I have a blog and Facebook and Twitter accounts under the username, 'Just Add Guinea Pig' and I was nominated for a SA Community Radio Broadcasting Award and a SA Press Club Award in 2019.
I live in Nelshaby with my three children and a house full of bmx bikes and critters, including cats, guinea pigs, my beloved and slightly bonkers Chihuahua (Poppy), chickens and five mini horses.
I look forward to writing about our communities, meeting people and hearing their stories.
My next dream is to publish a novel, so stay tuned!
If you have a story or an event you would like to see covered, please let me know: neralie.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
