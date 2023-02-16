An Australian Football League legend and a Port Adelaide women's football star will visit Whyalla.
Players and coaches, including 400-game Port and Hawthorn former player Shaun Burgoyne and 2022 AFLW club best-and-fairest Hannah Ewings, will take part in an AFL Community Camp in early March.
It will be the Power's second camp in the Eyre Peninsula city with the club set to deliver a series of educational programs to school groups, a football session for kids and a community dinner.
The Power Community Limited team will conduct an Auskick Super Clinic at Whyalla Secondary College on Thursday, March 2, from 4pm, before hosting the dinner at the Westlands Hotel from 6.30pm to raise important funds for the Whyalla Football League.
Players, coaches, and staff will hit the road the next day to deliver the Community Youth and Respectful Relationships programs across the region, focusing on healthy lifestyle and positive relationships.
A club spokeswoman said tickets for the dinner were on sale now.
General manager of Power Community Limited Jake Battifuoco said the club was thrilled to return to Whyalla for the second time.
"It is a special place to the club and we could not have done it without the support of our major club sponsor steelworks owner, GFG Alliance, and the AFL," he said.
"Delivering our Community Youth and Respectful Relationship programs to students is critically important, especially at a time when reports of violence in schools throughout the region are spiking.
"Our programs use football as a hook to re-engage students with their education while also tackling key social issues through a whole-of-school education approach at a grassroots level.
"We are eager to get the kids excited for the return of footy with the Auskick Super Clinic and to give back to the community with the dinner fundraiser with all money raised going back into local footy.
"Thanks to the Whyalla football clubs, the Whyalla league and the Whyalla City Council for supporting and helping to co-ordinate the camp."
No football club in South Australia has existed for longer than Port Adelaide. No sport club in Australia has savoured more success and created more pride among its players and fans who have celebrated well beyond the north-western corner of Adelaide.
The club is the most successful league football club in Australia. It has won a record four Champions of Australia titles, a record 36 SANFL Premierships and an AFL Premiership.
It all began in April, 1870, on North Parade as the leaders of the growing Port Adelaide township considered the need for a social club for the young men of the district.
From such modest and noble ambition has come a powerhouse of South Australian and national football.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
