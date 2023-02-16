Whyalla News

Rotarians at Whyalla counting down to Harmony Day and placement of Peace Pole.

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated February 16 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 5:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Rotary Peace Pole will be unveiled at the foreshore as part of a celebration of nations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.