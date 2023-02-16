A Rotary Peace Pole will be unveiled at the foreshore as part of a celebration of nations.
On behalf of the Rotary Club of Whyalla, Teresa Nowak OAM and Dr Joy Penman said the ceremony would be on Harmony day, March 25, at the Rotary Park, from 1pm.
"Rotarians around the nation, with the multicultural societies in Whyalla, will hold this special event to celebrate and promote peace and harmony throughout the world," Dr Penman said.
"The local club will unveil the symbol as part of their celebrations of 100 years of Rotary in South Australia.
"There will be about 20 languages, represented both on the pole and on the Rotary Rotunda, declaring May Peace Prevail on Earth.
"There is room for additional languages, if requests are made.
"People are encouraged to attend in their national costume or dress of their country of origin to participate in the Parade of Nations."
Dr Penman said if people were unable to wear a national costume, they may come in attires representingthe colours of their flag or simply carry their small flags.
The multicultural societies will showcase some traditional music, dances and songs that contribute to the diverse cultures in the town.
"Multiculturalism allows and encourages peaceful, harmonious and cohesive co-existence in our beloved Australia," she said.
"A sausage sizzle and drinks will be available with perhaps a tasting of some exotic foods from culturally-diverse groups."
Rotary is an international organisation creating opportunities for professionals and those in business to use their vocational skills to help their communities.
Members contribute time and expertise to make a difference - helping those who need it and encouraging youth to reach their potential.
The movement has responded after Turkey and Syria were struck by a devastating earthquake that has killed tens of thousands of people, destroyed thousands of homes and other structures and left people without shelter in bitterly cold winter weather.
It launched disaster response efforts, communicated with the affected districts and encouraged governors in those regions to apply for grants and share information about their relief efforts so that the club could intensify the calls for support.
The Rotary Foundation Trustees decided that all donations made until March 31 to the Turkey-Syria Disaster Response Fund will be used to aid earthquake relief projects.
In addition, the trustees made available more than $125,000 to Rotary districts affected by the earthquake through grants.
Rotary's project partner ShelterBox also has an emergency response team assessing the needs in the region and how it can respond.
That team is communicating with Rotary district leaders.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.