Horses and camels allowed back on stretch of Whyalla foreshore

By Tristan Tobin
Updated February 17 2023 - 12:18pm, first published February 16 2023 - 10:31am
Horses and camels are again free to run on the beach between the caravan park and the mangroves at certain times of day. Picture from Google Maps.

Horse and camels are again allowed to exercise on a limited stretch of the Whyalla foreshore after a council By-law oversight briefly rendered the long-standing practice illegal.

