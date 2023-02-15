Horse and camels are again allowed to exercise on a limited stretch of the Whyalla foreshore after a council By-law oversight briefly rendered the long-standing practice illegal.
Taking horses and camels on the beach between Dunstone Street (caravan park) and the mangroves is once again permitted daily from 5am to 9am, with no cost attached.
Owners seeking to run their animals on the beach outside those times would be required to apply to council for a permit at a one-time cost of $23.
Seaside Equine (or Camelus) frolicking had been unintentionally outlawed when new council By-laws were introduced in 2022, something council described as an "oversight".
"This should be rectified to ensure that this custom and practice falls within the ambit of the by-laws," council documents said.
A subclause to make the practice legal again already existed, council simply needed to decide which stretch of the foreshore it applied to.
Civic leadership chose to keep with tradition.
"It is a long standing custom and practice for some Whyalla residents to exercise their horses on the foreshore, in the area stretching between Dunstone Street and the mangroves," documents said.
