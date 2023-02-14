New acting mayor elected

Councillor David Knox has been appointed Acting Mayor of Whyalla City following Phill Stone vacating public office this week in the wake of revelations that he failed to submit the required donation returns form prior to the cut off date.
The Electoral Commission of South Australia (ECSA) advised the Whyalla City Council on February 10 that three of its current council members - Phill Stone, Kathryn Campbell and Sharon Todd had not submitted the form correctly.
They have vacated their public office as a result.
All three have advised that they will appeal the decision and seek reinstatement through the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (SACAT).
Local Government legislation does not provide automatic promotion of deputy mayor to the role of acting mayor, so the remaining council members voted at a special council meeting held on February 13.
Councillor David Knox was appointed and will remain in this role until the mayoral role is filled, either by the return of Phill Stone to the position through the SACAT appeal process, or via a future supplementary election.
Acting Mayor Knox said that he considered his appointment as, "keeping the seat warm" for Mr Stone.
"It's a sad day for Whyalla, but I remain hopeful that they will be reinstated to their positions," he said.
Mr Knox, a qualified financial councillor, brings a wealth of experience to his new role having spent 25 years in CEO roles in local government and 13 years as CEO of the Whyalla City Council.
In 2022 he was returned for his third term on council and said that the newly elected team had been working very well together, ably led by Mr Stone.
In response to the recent flurry of social media commentary around whether the failure to submit the required form prior to the cut off date indicated an inability to perform their duties as councillors effectively, Mr Knox said he didn't believe that to be the case at all.
"It's nothing criminal, but rather a difficulty in using the system," he said.
Mr Knox said that the online portal used to submit the forms was not easy to use and he had some difficulties himself.
He encouraged the community to wait for the decision by SACAT and in the meantime assured them that there is no impact council's ability to deliver on its vision for Whyalla, nor the day-to-day activities of running the city, with the remaining council members continuing to meet to make decisions.
"Let it play out," he said.
ECSA said in a statement released this week that under legislation elected members are required to lodge two disclosure returns and if these returns are not submitted within the designated timeframe, legislation requires that they must vacate their position on council.
The legislation allows no discretion.
It is the elected members responsibility to ensure that they understand and comply with the relevant legislation according to the ECSA statement and candidates are provided with extensive guidance to help them to meet their legislative obligations.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.