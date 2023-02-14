Whyalla News

New acting mayor elected

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated February 14 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 11:40am
Councillor David Knox has been appointed Acting Mayor of Whyalla City following Phill Stone vacating public office this week in the wake of revelations that he failed to submit the required donation returns form prior to the cut off date.

