COUNCIL CRISIS

Four Upper Spencer Gulf elected members have stood down amid local government chaos.
The Whyalla and Port Augusta councils have been told by the Electoral Commission of South Australia that the members failed to submit donation returns' forms before deadline.
The most high-profile member involved is Phill Stone who was elected Whyalla mayor in 2022.
Others from the council are Kathryn Campbell and Sharon Todd.
In Port Augusta, John Naisbitt has stood down from his role amid the controversy.
The civic leaders have vacated public office and are no longer council members, according to both councils.
The affected former elected members now have the opportunity to submit an appeal by February 20 to the South Australia Civil Administrative Tribunal.
At a special meeting on Monday, Whyalla's remaining councillors were called together to elect Cr David Knox as acting mayor.
