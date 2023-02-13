SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo Fun
Monday nights, Centrals Football Clubrooms, 8pm, free tea/coffee, canteen facilities, hosted by Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League. Call to confirm.
COMING TO TOWN
Circus Spectacular!
The most extraordinary and world class acts for an adrenaline pumping 2-hour show. Glamour and action all under the new big top. Schulz Park February 16 to 26. Tickets on sale now.
HAVE A HIT
Table Tennis
Come and Try Friday February 24 at 7pm, clubrooms Whyalla Showgrounds.
SHARE YOUR SKILLS
Looking for Scouts!
Volunteer with the Whyalla Scout Group. Call Group Leader Christine on 0418 870 890. Come and try for all kids from ages 5 years to 14 years on Mondays during school terms.
ONE NIGHT ONLY
Musical Comedy Tour
Jolly Jingo and Steady Eddy, Saturday March 24 at 7pm, Steel United Soccer Club, tickets selling fast phone 0407 254 999.
GET IN THE GARDEN
Whyalla Garden Society
Meeting Monday February 20 at 7pm in the Senior Citizens Club Rooms, Field Street. Guest speaker will be Nick, manager of O'Kipos fresh food produce in Whyalla. Regular exhibit bench and trading table. Light supper provided. All welcome. See Facebook page for more info.
IN THE SWIM
Whyalla Stingers Juniors Monday and Thursday 5.30 - 6.30pm Seniors Monday and Thursday 6.30pm-8pm and Wednesday 6-8pm at the Rec Centre.
WEEKLY FUN
Bingo, Cards
Every Tuesday, Field St, Whyalla Playford for over 55s, bingo starts 10.15am, then lunch, cards in afternoon, coffee and tea, for more info phone 0429 049 676
DIRTY CAR FUN
Whyalla Car Club Racing
Dirt circuit, February 18, February 25 Tyre Fryers Burnout Comp Mullaquana Rd. FaceBook or contact at whyallacarclub@gmail.com
LIVE COMEDY
Kel Balnaves
Friday, February 24 at 8pm O Kipos, Essington Lewis Ave. 'Have A Crack' - how to steal a car and other confidence building skills.
JUST CRUISIN'
Last Sunday of Summer Cruise
Event by Mid North SA Car Cruising, starts at Wirrabara Oval caravan park and finishes at Port Germein on Sunday February 26.
GET A BUZZ
Beekeepers unite!
Enthusiasts meet February 26 Ian Hoffman 0408 818 217.
GETTING CRAFTY
The Creative Space
Mondays 11-1pm, Head Street. The Haven is a safe space for women to make friends or chat to the friendly staff. Free and confidential women's information service.
JUNIOR LANDCARE
First Nations perspectives
Webinar with Junior Landcare ambassador Costa Georgiadis and educator Adam Shipp on the importance of First Nations perspectives in everyday learning March 7 at 4-5pm AEDT. Register online (free).
EVENTS AND PHOTOS
Let us know!
