Norths left to ponder their options

North Whyalla have suffered their second loss in as many weeks, this time to arch-rivals Central Whyalla on Friday, in a compelling contest of bat and ball.
There was an air of controversy in the lead up to the game, as former Norths player Ryan Parker played his first game against his old team.
The inclusion of Parker into the Centrals line-up proved to be vital, as he provided a significant boost to both their batting and bowling.
Winning the toss and batting first, Central openers Jarrad Dunbar and Josh Ackland got to work quickly, putting on 44 inside twelve overs.
Ackland was soon bowled by Sam Daw as Dunbar and Brad Smith continued to tick the score over.
Dunbar then fell for 28 just before drinks, with the score at 2/63. The next ten overs saw a significant lull in the scoring rate, with only 23 runs added.
With things looking ominous at 4/88, Ryan Parker scored a very valuable 35 to get the Roosters to a competitive 147.
In reply Norths began shakily, losing Lachie Phillips early on for 11. Matt Quist and Patrick McArthur managed to stabilise the innings, combining for 30 before Quist was dismissed by Parker.
A flurry of quick wickets saw Norths slump to 4/57, as Centrals looked to be in the box seat.
The game was not yet lost for Norths however, as Chad Clothier kept the game alive.
As wickets continued to tumble around him, he was at last dismissed by Brad Smith for 37, leaving Norths all out for 122.
With only two rounds remaining until finals, Centrals will take a lot of confidence from this victory, while Norths will be left to ponder their options as we head into the pointy end of the summer.
Final Scores:
Central Whyalla all out 147 def. North Whyalla all out 122.
Best Players:
Norths - Chad Clothier, Sam Daw, Matt Quist.
Centrals - Ryan Parker, Brad Smith, Jarrad Dunbar.
Jack O'Halloran
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
