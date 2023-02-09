Third annual community survey underway

Whyalla City Council is seeking feedback on its performance and how it can improve to ensure that it meets the needs of the community.
The third annual survey will provide data on where council has improved or needs to focus more effort.
Key aspects being covered include:
The council would like to hear from as many residents as possible to ensure the survey is reflective of the views of the broader community.
There are several ways to participate including completing the survey online or getting a copy from the Civic Building, Whyalla Public Library, Visitor Information Centre or Whyalla Child Care Centre.
Community members can also contact council direct on 8640 3444 or email council@whyalla.sa.gov.au to request a copy.
About 400 responses were received for the 2022 community survey.
The majority of areas scored either slightly higher or similar to the first survey, with some of the key positives including:
An area which received lower scores and was targeted for improvement initiatives was 'feeling safe, healthy and connected to the community '.
"People have indicated they feel less safe and connected to health services in the community, so we will work with SAPOL, SA Health and the State Government on identifying improvements, such as continuing to build on our Crime Stoppers partnership and ensuring adequate emergency care," Mayor McLaughlin said at the time.
There have been several violent incidents in Whyalla in the past month including an aggravated robbery on February 1 and an assault in the early hours of January 26 in Jenkins Avenue in which one victim sustained a fractured skull and other injuries.
He was flown to the Royal Adelaide Hospital in a serious but stable condition and there have been no further updates on his condition.
SAPOL have confirmed that no charges have been made at this time and police are still investigating these incidents.
Mayor Phill Stone, was contacted last week for comment.
Mr Stone has since vacated public office due to information received from the Electoral Commission of South Australia (ECSA) that three current Whyalla Council Members (including Mayor Stone) did not submit the required donation returns form prior to the cut-off date.
The survey closes at 5pm on Wednesday March 8.
Council will provide an update on the feedback received and how this will be used to identify improvements in 2023.
