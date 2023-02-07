Just cruising to victory

Dr Ian Patterson's stunning photograph of a Giant Australian Cuttlefish took out the top prize in the 2022 Seniors Card 'Through the Lens' photographic competition.
The image titled 'Cruising' was taken at Point Lowly near Whyalla, at a depth of three metres.
The winner was chosen from more than 700 entries and features on the cover of the 2023 Seniors Card Discount Directory, Your Lifestyle Guide.
'Through the Lens' is Office for Ageing Well's annual photographic competition for Seniors Card members, which showcases and celebrates the skills and creativity of older South Australians.
Dr Patterson is well known in Port Pirie as he worked as the visiting plastic surgeon for Port Pirie Hospital for 28 years until his retirement 3 years ago.
"A lot of it was skin cancer surgery, and people with skin cancers they just keep coming back again and again.
"You form relationships with lots of people because you're not treating them as just a once off," he said.
Dr Patterson has been diving for more than 50 years and just in the last eight years started doing underwater photography.
"I was seeing all this weird stuff; by the time you get to the surface you couldn't quite remember the details of what you'd seen, so I started taking photos to identify the things I'd seen while I was diving so I could look them up.
"I got involved in a group and in the last two or three years we've been going up to Point Lowly and spending 3-4 days up there diving with the cuttlies every year," he said.
In the image, 'Cruising', a large male is displaying all his magnificent colours in the hope of finding a mate.
The camera used was a Canon G15 that Dr Patterson said is more than 10 years old, in a Nauticam housing (a waterproof case), with an externally mounted wide angle lens and a single Inon D2000 Strobe (underwater flash unit) to capture the colours.
Dr Patterson said, "the cuttlefish just ignore you completely, they are so distracted by mating and looking for mates and the big males are fighting off the little males and there is so much action going on that they are not fussed by you being there at all."
The keen diver said that he is always trying to get a better photo and he enjoys entering photographic competitions to showcase his experiences underwater.
"The photo of the cuttlefish mating, personally I think that's the best photo, but it doesn't do as well in competitions because unless you are a diver you don't understand what is going on in that image.
"It's a very romantic image in the cuttlefish world," he said.
Office for Ageing Well A/Executive Director, Cassie Mason said that 'Through the Lens' serves as a reminder that it is never too late to start a new hobby or renew enthusiasm for an existing one.
"Photos speak a thousand words and 'Through the Lens' is a wonderful opportunity for Seniors Card members to share photos that they have taken, that reflect their lives and interests," she said.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
