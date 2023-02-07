Monitoring microplastics from sea to plate

A study of microplastics in seafood has shown that while two thirds of fish sampled had pieces of plastic in their gut contents, the number of pieces was very low and a greater contributor of plastics in our diets was likely to be from other sources such as during food preparation.
Professor Bronwyn Gillanders of the University of Adelaide said that everywhere scientists are examining, they are finding microplastics in the food chain.
"There are multiple points in the food chain for microplastics to enter," she said.
Another study published last year by Flinders University researchers raised concerns about microplastics in human food supplies - including wild-caught and ocean-farmed fish and seafood sourced from the waters of South Australia.
"Our findings shed light on the urgent need to prevent microplastic pollution by working with the communities, industries and government to protect these fragile marine systems," said Professor Karen Burke da Silva, senior author of the article published in Science of the Total Environment.
The Flinders University research team sampled varying levels of microplastics taken from 10 beaches in the state from Port Lincoln on the west coast to Whyalla, Adelaide metro areas through to Kangaroo Island.
"Low to medium levels of microplastics (less than 5mm in size) measured in the common blue mussel (Mytilus spp.), a filter feeder affected by ecosystem conditions, were measured to analyse the main kinds of pollution affecting the environment, and single-use plastic was the main offender," Professor Burke da Silva said.
Professor Gillanders though, said that in University of Adelaide's research of oysters, the likely contamination was as a result of the cages used in oyster production so the picture is potentially more complex.
Microplastics were present in 49.4% of all sampled oysters, with specimens from all locations containing microplastics.
She emphasised that there was a need for much more research.
The Gillanders Aquatic Ecology Lab also studied microplastic concentrations in fish found in Fiji and Australian waters and while there lower levels of microplastics in Fiji this was possibly due to differences in population density as well as differences in waste management.
This work adds evidence to the pervasive presence of plastic in fish gastrointestinal tracts, reinforcing the urgent need for good plastic waste management, and also a better understanding of the impacts of microplastic on marine biota, or the the flora and fauna of a region.
In other studies undertaken by Flinders University, Professor Sophie Leterme from the Institute of NanoScale Science and Technology looked at pollution in freshwater creeks running into Gulf St Vincent.
"With up to 80% of all marine plastic pollution coming from land-based sources, our study raises concerns about the ongoing effects of increased microplastics in coastal waters," she said.
"Decades of poor waste management has underpinned mass plastic pollution around the world, and this study confirms the presence of microplastics in all the studied freshwater streams in Adelaide."
As well as freshwater streams, researchers point out that storm water runoff, wastewater treatment plant discharge and atmospheric (air) transport are other pathways in which microplastics move from land to coastal marine environments - where human food sources are much sought after by commercial and recreational fishers.
Professor Gillanders' team is now summarising the current literature and what is already known around the impacts of microplastics on the animals themselves.
"At the end of the day the amounts that are in fish are so small, at least the fish that you bring in straight from the wild to the table, you are more likely to get microplastics from clothing and things in your house than you are from your fish,"
While Professor Gillanders said there was no cause for alarm in terms of the amount of microplastics we are consuming from food and water, there was a need for people to rethink the ways they store and prepare food.
"Be aware that microplastics are everywhere and its about how we ultimately prevent further microplastics coming into seafood and other food sources," Professor Gillanders said.
"People can look for alternatives so that we have less plastic in the end product, so that we have less demand on plastic.
"They can use alternatives like calico bags for vegetables, and look at alternatives to plastic that are more natural," she said.
Professor Burke da Silva said that "the areas examined include some biodiversity hotspots of global significance - including the breeding ground of the Great Cuttlefish in the Northern Spencer Gulf and marine ecosystems more diverse than the Great Barrier Reef (such as Coffin Bay), so cleanup and prevention measures are long overdue."
The University of Adelaide team have not studied Giant Australian Cuttlefish (Sepia apama) to date but found that squid tend to have a lower frequency of occurrence compared to fish.
Professor Gillanders also said that there have not yet been sufficient studies over time to see a trend in microplastic contamination although there have been some investigations of microplastics in mangroves and seagrasses which are important ecosystems in the Spencer Gulf.
"This is all focused on the surface layer, if you dated a core you'd be able to see if there was an increase over time but we haven't actually done that work," she said.
There are also questions raised in the research community about whether microplastics help to accumulate heavy metals in the environment, for example the collection of metals in channel sediment in the Port Pirie creeks and mangroves.
"Microplastics could host microbial communities that might then transport potential harmful species, it's a much bigger picture than just a piece of microplastic in the fish," she said.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
