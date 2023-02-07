Whyalla News

Monitoring microplastics from sea to plate

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated February 7 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:41am
A study of microplastics in seafood has shown that while two thirds of fish sampled had pieces of plastic in their gut contents, the number of pieces was very low and a greater contributor of plastics in our diets was likely to be from other sources such as during food preparation.

Neralie Bailey

Neralie Bailey

Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.

