Alliance skill base growing every year

Thirty one new graduates have joined GFG Alliance in Whyalla, growing its workforce skill base in steelworks and mining operations.
Building on the intake of 28 graduates last year, the new graduates are part of the GFG career-based 'Pipeline Program' that also includes vacation university student placements, apprentices and trainees.
The graduates have all completed university studies in their chosen fields which include engineering disciplines such as electrical, mechanical, metallurgy, chemical, geology, environment and procurement.
Head of Organisational Development for GFG in Whyalla, Ms Bianca Standing, said the intake of more than 50 graduates over two years was a real skill boost.
"These graduates bring additional capability, new ideas and thinking and are a breath of fresh air to our businesses," Ms Standing said.
"They will receive a combination of on-the-job learning whilst also applying their theoretical knowledge.
"The graduate intake is a key component of our 'Pipeline Program' and we see the graduates joining our businesses as our future leaders and mentors," she said.
While, for many, these graduate placements are their first job in their chosen field, some are also coming to Whyalla after completing post graduate masters studies.
Moving to Whyalla and embarking on the two-year placements brought a mixture of excitement and a sense of challenge for the graduates.
Ms Jane Zhang (pictured) has moved to Whyalla for her position as an environmental engineer after completing her studies at the University of Adelaide.
"I never thought I'd be working for a steelworks and mining company but from speaking to my supervisor and learning about GREENSTEEL and CN30 (Carbon Neutral by 2030).
"I'm really excited about the challenge of the environmental work," Ms Zhang said.
The program will have an additional intake of trade apprentices in February.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
