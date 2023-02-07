GOLF: Whyalla Golf club champions decided

The Whyalla Thursday Pennants season is drawing to a close with only one game before the finals and Whyalla Golf Blue is holding third position.
The Saturday Pennants competition has a few weeks to go and in Division one Whyalla Golf Red holds top spot with Golf White sitting in fourth.
In the division two competition, Golf Blue is sitting fourth on the ladder.
The Country Round Robin is ready to start and congratulations goes to Ann Buckley. Helen Smith and Gary Grund on their selection for the prestigious event.
The club championship events have been completed which included the men and womens singles and and pairs.
Winner of the ladies singles was Gai Travers, with Ann Buckley runner-up while Rod Prosser won the mens singles with Gary Grund runner-up.
Anne Grund and Helen Smith won the ladies pairs competition with Carol Wood and Sue Gledhill coming in second.
Rod Prosser and Dene Mintern took the mens title with Butch Smale and Wayne Smith as runners-up.
