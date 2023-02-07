Whyalla News

GOLF: Whyalla Golf club champions decided

February 7 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Whyalla Thursday Pennants season is drawing to a close with only one game before the finals and Whyalla Golf Blue is holding third position.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.