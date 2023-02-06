The Whyalla Cycling Club members were all smiles when Leigh Hoffman dropped in for a visit on December 30.
He was proudly wearing his gold medal from the Birmingham Commonwealth games 2022 Men's Team sprint.
He shared Aussie team clothes as memorabilia and signed them to the delight of the juniors.
The Whyalla Velodrome track was where it all began for Leigh.
Race caller Graham Fargher, known as 'Fritz', said he remembered Leigh as a good junior rider and his brother Lucas was probably better on the track, with Leigh liking his footy.
When Leigh was asked if he ever believed he would be a world champion, he responded.
"I aim for the top, no point in aiming for a lower mark," he said.
His confident nature and generous spirit was apparent showing a true champion at heart.
In celebrating 100 years of cycling in Whyalla, a velodrome carnival is planned for March 4, with a mad mile ride set for March 5.
Fargher, the race caller will be taking hold of the microphone and belting out tunes of riders names, tales and tribulations.
He loves race calling and has probably done it for over 15 to 20 years, saying it was something in his head that just' clicks and the stories come out'.
Fargher said his favourite race was the Open Wheel Race, which is the ultimate senior handicap race of the night.
He said he especially enjoyed it when a local rider wins, recalling Daniel Siwek winning and Malcolm Clasohm on second place a few years ago.
There have also been some embarrassing moments during his calling as well.
'I was calling the wheel race and I called the winner over the line but he still had one lap to go, thank goodness he still won," Fargher said.
"I realised when I saw the bloke coming out with the bell that there was still one lap to go!"
For a man with the gift of the gab Fargher creates race excitement.
He said a good crowd atmosphere and plenty of good riders made a top cycling carnival.
His standout favourite look back in history was Bob Panter, 'because when I was a kid I saw him race and come back from overseas and ride in the six-day events, a very good rider'.
"Saying its not easy being a bike rider if you want to be a good one, it takes dedication, train, train, train to put in the hard work in the hardest sport. Leigh is an example of his motto," he said.
Fargher was gifted a new pair of runners from Hoffman sin the Westies colours and he made a promise that he would wear them to every football game.
Next week more on the club's history and save the date on March 4 at the velodrome with carnival races starting at 4pm. Be sure to check out the legend race caller.
