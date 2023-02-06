Whyalla News

CRICKET: Roos upset Magpies in batting collapse

By Jack O'Halloran
Updated February 6 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture - Shutterstock

In what could be described as the upset of the season, the North Whyalla Magpies succumbed to Roopena by 51 runs last weekend at Memorial Oval in the Whyalla cricket competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.