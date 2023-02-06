CRICKET: Roos upset Magpies in batting collapse

In what could be described as the upset of the season, the North Whyalla Magpies succumbed to Roopena by 51 runs last weekend at Memorial Oval in the Whyalla cricket competition.
The match saw the continuation of this season's trend of big-wicket collapses, with bowlers from both sides enjoying success despite the batsman-friendly conditions.
Norths won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that looked to be a prosperous one as Sahil Choudhary fell to Patrick McArthur early on.
Dale Chenoweth soon followed suit to Sam Daw for 9, as the Magpies' spearhead ripped through Roopena's middle-order.
Slumping to 7/38, Roopena were in desperate need of some lower-order runs if they were going to remain in the contest.
As a result, Dave Dunbar answered the call, pairing with Tyson Dodd for a much needed partnership of 41.
Dunbar was later dismissed for a well-compiled 34 as Roopena were all out for 108, Daw and Chad Clothier taking 4/16 and 4/19 respectively.
Going out to bat, Norths would have been confident in their batting depth to get them over the line, in spite of the absence of opener and captain Matt Quist.
Things soon turned ugly however as Lachie Phillips was bowled by Sukhjeet Singh Brar for 5, beginning an almighty collapse.
After a shaky start, Norths looked to the in-form Dave Atkinson to steady the ship, before he was out caught to Clay Crompton.
Crompton and Brar continued to rip-through the Norths line-up, each taking 3/17.
Blake-Turner Wiebreck did his best to stop the rot, top scoring with 16, albeit to no avail as batting partners continued to fall around him.
Joel Harris finished off the innings dismissing Sam Daw, as the favourites to win the league this season were rolled for 57.
Final scores - Roopena, all out for 108, defeated Norths all out 57.
Best players - Roopena - Dave Dunbar, Clay Crompton, Sukhjeet Singh Brar. Norths - Sam Daw, Chad Clothier, Patrick McArthur.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.