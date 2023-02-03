A small, fun and friendly community group in Whyalla has been supporting growth and leadership in children in a way many have heard about but some may not know of, Scouts.
The tight-knit group of eight Joeys, nine Cubs and eight Scouts has recently celebrated 100 years of service and support to the youth of the Whyalla community but is now looking for some fresh faces to join the family.
Whyalla's Cub Scout Leader, Kathryn Carr said Scouts provides an opportunity of community to kids who might not be interested in playing club sports or other extracurricular activities.
"Scouts is a great opportunity for kids to get out and socialise with other kids outside of school," Ms Carr said.
"We also teach kids leadership skills, so we give them that opportunity to grow themselves through leading games and activities and having control of their program, so the youth are a huge part of how we decide what we're going to do each night.
"We're very much family focussed, we love getting the parents involved, whether they want to be an adult helper or want to become a leader, it's just that friendly, family environment that we at Scouts are known for," she said.
Currently, Whyalla Scouts are preparing for the upcoming Annual General Meeting which provides an opportunity for new members and their families to come along and see what opportunities are available.
The Whyalla Scout Group's AGM will be held at 6.30pm on Tuesday, March 7, at the Rozee Street Scout Hall.
"Scouting is fun, it's not like it used to be, back in the olden days it used to be very strict, we are very much like a family orientated group and we teach kids those life skills and leadership skills," Ms Carr said.
"Not everything these days is about tying knots or going camping and things like that, we do have lots of fun with the kids."
