Spencer Gulf Cities (SGC) has today announced the appointment of high-flier Wendy Campana as its new Executive Officer.
Wendy has a strong background in local and state governments having been a past CEO of the Local Government Association of SA and past Commissioner for Kangaroo Island.
She has over 40 years' experience in working with councils, communities and governments with a focus on local government reform, intergovernmental relationship building and community and economic development.
Council and community advocacy and finding workable solutions to balancing the social, environmental and economic opportunities in communities were the focuses of her previous roles.
She is consulting to governments in various capacities.
As the primary shared resource and operational leader, the Executive Officer is pivotal to the success of the SGC (Whyalla, Port Augusta and Port Pirie) in implementing future priorities and strategic directions.
"Successful collaboration between the three cities and their communities, state and federal governments, investors and other key stakeholders is crucial to capitalising on opportunities and addressing key challenges in the region.
"It's an exciting time for the Spencer Gulf and I look forward to supporting its growth and development through the Executive Officer role of the SGC," Ms Campana said.
A core focus for the SGC Executive Officer will be continued advocacy around the SGC's Regional Partnership Priorities and funding to deliver game changing projects and initiatives.
"The Spencer Gulf Cities are delighted Wendy has accepted the offer to lead us to build better foundations, connections and strengths across the region in partnership with governments and key stakeholders.
"She comes well connected and equipped to assist us and we thank Leonnie Boothby for her dedication and support over the past several years," Port Pirie Regional Council Mayor Leon Stephens and Chair of the SGC said.
"We welcome Wendy and her extensive skill set to our board and the region. There is much to be achieved and we are committed to finding innovative solutions and represent the interests of our region" Mayor Linley Shine from Port Augusta City Council said.
Mayor Phill Stone from Whyalla said "I am looking forward to working alongside Wendy and using her extensive skills to implement our regional priorities, projects and initiatives which need to be driven further at state and federal levels."
