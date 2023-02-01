After the latest Whyalla City Council meeting, Mayor Phill Stone provided a snapshot of what was discussed by civic leaders.
In an update about dogs off-leash and under effective control at the foreshore, he said council members adopted an amendment relating to the areas.
Council resolved to allow dogs to be off-lead and under effective control from Dunstone Street to the mangroves without any of the time restrictions which apply to the remaining parts of the foreshore.
In another matter, a presentation on nature play space was given by Lesley Hartup, of the Rotary Club of Whyalla, and Belinda McEvoy, of the Whyalla Secondary College.
They suggested that council consider creating nature-based playground spaces.
Rotary has been working with the college students to design such playgrounds.
Council will continue to work with both parties on the proposal and future opportunities for the installation of nature play spaces.
An update was provided to members on stage one of the Whyalla Foreshore Masterplan redevelopment.
This includes an upgrade of the Surf Life Saving Club and the start of some water play space.
"We encourage residents to read the full report provided in the council meeting agenda on page 74," Mr Stone said.
A new monthly report initiative has kicked off with an information-only paper supplied by the City Infrastructure/City Growth team.
The report will provide information on services, activities and projects that have been undertake by the various departments.
Mr Stone encouraged residents to read the full report in the meeting agenda on page 135.
