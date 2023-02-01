Steelworkers have been given a glimpse of the multi-million-dollar changes that lay ahead of them.
The Whyalla News understands that employee meetings were called recently by GFG Alliance, owner of the Whyalla steelworks.
The teams were reportedly told that a new electric-arc furnace would be fitted to the plant in two years' time.
They also had learned that a new steelworks would be built in 15 years' time.
A company spokesman said that GFG Alliance had revealed its transformation program in 2020 "in line with our ambition to be carbon neutral by 2030 and to establish Whyalla as a green-steel and green-iron hub".
"The first major milestone of the transformation was realised last year with the completion of the first phase of the expansion of our magnetite mining operations in the South Middleback Ranges and the successful trial to develop DR grade pellets essential to green-steel and green-iron manufacturing," he said.
"We continue to engage with our workforce and stakeholders on the transformation plans.
"This will enable us to capitalise on Whyalla's closeness to high-quality magnetite, abundant renewable energy resources, existing port and rail infrastructure and its highly-skilled workforce.
"The transition to electric-arc furnace-based steelmaking is another major part of the transformation plan and we are working towards making that transition in coming years."
Changes at the steelworks and the installation of an electric-arc furnace are part of the transformation plan.
The transformation covers both the mining and steelworks operations - and is aligned to plans to establish Whyalla as a green-metal hub.
A milestone was reached last year through phase one of its magnetite expansion program and the development of pellets.
The company has been engaging with staff through meetings, as described to the newspaper.
These provide the latest update on the transformation plans and how the steelworks will transition as a business in its journey.
Seen as a saviour for the steelworks, Sanjeev Gupta is an Indian-born British businessman and the founder of Liberty House Group.
He is the chief executive officer and chairman of GFG Alliance, an international company that operates chiefly in steel and mining.
Mr Gupta stepped in as new owner after the former Arrium steelworks had been put into administration some years ago.
The plant faced being mothballed if a suitable new owner could not be found.
The industrialist has from time to time revealed far-reaching plans for the site including linking with renewable energy in the area.
