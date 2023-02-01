Keith baskets a milestone

Keith Lenon of Whyalla celebrated his 80th birthday in January with fifty guests including his three great grandchildren.
Mr Lenon was the president of the Whyalla Basketball Association when the stadium opened in 1977 and has fond memories of the old days.
"For many years we were playing outdoors and, although they were great times, we had to put up with the weather so it was great to go indoors," he said.
"We had a stadium committee organised in the mid-70s, probably around 1974, and they got together with the help of the management to make the idea come to fruition."
Mr Lenon wrote regularly for the Whyalla News in the 1970s reporting on basketball and his son David later also worked for the paper out of the offices in Forsyth Street.
"Competitive basketball in Whyalla had a very modest beginning in late 1955. Five men's teams assembled at the old aerodrome (now on the western edge of the wetlands) and played under the control of a small committee headed by Bob Swanson, the virtual founder of basketball in Whyalla," he wrote in the Whyalla News in 1977.
In June of that year, with the help of a loan from the Whyalla City Council and a grant from the BHP Community Development Committee, the Whyalla Basketball Association had its new home at Jubilee Park.
Since retiring from working for One Steel as an electrician, Mr Lenon enjoys the facilities at the Whyalla Public Library and spends his afternoons researching topics of interest.
Mr Lenon said that the best thing about the Whyalla community where he has lived since 1946 is that there are so many different nationalities represented and people all seem to get on together.
"As a multicultural place Whyalla is probably as good as you'll get anywhere," he said.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.