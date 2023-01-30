Whyalla News

Junior cyclists looking to Nationals in April

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated January 30 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 3:34pm
Whyalla Cycling Club had nine keen juniors compete in the SA/NT 2022/23 State Junior Track Championship at the Adelaide Super-Drome December 2-4.

