Junior cyclists looking to Nationals in April

Whyalla Cycling Club had nine keen juniors compete in the SA/NT 2022/23 State Junior Track Championship at the Adelaide Super-Drome December 2-4.
They achieved personal bests in most of their individual events and demonstrated great team spirit.
Riegan Stanton continues to ride for Whyalla, although living in Adelaide and rode exceptionally well in the Junior Women JB17, becoming state champion with her gold medal in the 500TT, silvers in the point score and 200m sprint and 4th in her scratch race.
In her team sprint, Stanton won gold, breaking the State record and she also won silver in the team individual pursuit.
She said she was looking forward to further development and racing at Nationals in Brisbane in April.
Ben Kade (JM15) rode consistently, winning state champion in two events, golds in his 2000m individual pursuit and point score race, and silver medals in the scratch race, 500m TT and 200m sprint.
Kade was selected to represent SA at the National Track Championship.
"I am excited to get the chance to race against the best cyclists in my age group on the best velodrome in Australia," he said.
Reuben Pickering (JM15) has also been selected to represent SA and stepped up his training prior to this competition, finishing 4th in the 500m TT.
Bohdi Hughes (JM15) showed dedication and love of cycling with limited preparation due to illness, riding well in his races.
Kane Azzopardi in his first year of JM15 used the event to gain indoor track experience and he surprised everyone and himself with his placings.
In the JB13, Jayden Harrison, a quiet achiever and a rider to watch, won two bronze medals in 500m TT and individual pursuit and Riley Mardon achieved PBs in all his individual rides.
Tahj Batman and Hareish Arun in the JB11 loved the speed of the wooden track; Bateman gaining state champion in his three events and Arun winning three silver medals.
The Whyalla track carnival will be held on March 4 with the club celebrating 100 years.
A long search for a portrait of the famous, late Whyalla cyclist Graeme Jose has come to an end.
The cycling club's Carolyn Ronan had sought help from the Whyalla News in her hunt, but to no avail.
"I just happened to look up when sitting in the Whyalla library archive room while doing some research and there it was looking at me.
"Strange things do happen," she said.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
