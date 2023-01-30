Weekend softball roundup in Whyalla

The Friday night game on February 27 saw the Indians face the Tigers.
Joan Shea was safe at third base from an error, but a nice come back from the Indians girls saw her out at home plate.
The Indians were kept scoreless with an error in the first.
In the second, a double play from the Indians kept the Tigers scoreless.
Indian Mirella Marino had a hit to right while Carmen Buzzacott made a hit to centre, Shelley Cousins and Aleah Sleep both had safe hits.
Tigers at bat scored two runs across Joan Shea with a hit to left field while Alicia M-Tucker on with a walk and scoring from another walk.
Indians in for their third saw 7 cross the plate from hits and errors and the Tigers getting two back, but with the revert back rule the final score was 8-3.
Sunday February 29 was the Cats vs Road Runners, with the Roadies in first playing with the bare 7 and Mia Adams and Kylie Whibley on with safe hits and getting 6 across.
Cats batting had Amy Vanroosmalen on with a safe hit and home from the error, Rowena Barber on with a walk while Moreana Hopkins had two base hits to centre bringing her and Rowena home.
In the second, the Roadies scored 2 across and another 3 in the third with Briony Roughsedge having a home run but with the revert back rule this wasn't counted as a run across the plate.
The Cats Louise Smith had a safe hit along with Bella Smith, and both sides had errors which kept the Cats to only three runs for the game and Roadies took the win 11-3.
Sunday February 5 will have T-ball at 9am before softball at 10.15am Tigers v Cats and 11.50am Indians v Road Runners.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.