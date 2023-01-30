Whyalla News

Community Service Award for the Filipino Club

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated January 30 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Filipino Cultural Association (FCA) has been recognised with an Australia Day Community Service Award to mark their contribution providing services not only to its members, but the broader community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neralie Bailey

Neralie Bailey

Reporter

Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.