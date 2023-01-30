Community Service Award for the Filipino Club

The Filipino Cultural Association (FCA) has been recognised with an Australia Day Community Service Award to mark their contribution providing services not only to its members, but the broader community.
The group has a solid participation of more than 100 Filipino-Australian families and organises many cultural and social events reflective of its native country and focuses on its proud Filipino-Australian cultural identity.
Celebrating it's 40th year in 2022, the FCA is Whyalla's last remaining migrant socio-cultural association.
Dr Joy Penman, who was awarded a community service award in 2015, said that when she migrated from Manila in 1989 she was a young wife and mother and struggled to find work.
The FCA started with other likeminded women in her position, "they were just housewives who wanted to retain their culture and wanted to fight isolation and home-sickness," she said.
Dr Penman went on to become a senior lecturer at UniSA and Monash University, teaching for 35 years and gaining her PhD at UniSA Whyalla.
City of Whyalla Mayor, Phill Stone, was full of praise for those being recognised.
"These people give their heart and soul to our community and we cannot thank them enough for the difference they make to our city," he said.
The FCA provides educational, social and recreational activities, as well as welfare assistance for Filipino-Australians in crisis.
The Association aims to provide service to its members with the traditional 'Bayanihan' or community self-help spirit.
Filipinos are renowned for rendering selfless service to their community with no expectation of compensation according to Dr Penman.
She said that the FCA believes 'Bayanihan' is one Filipino trait worthy of emulation in this foreign land; one that will improve and cement the bond among Filipino migrants and their communities.
The award, "acknowledges the time, effort, sacrifices and hard work in meeting our aims and objectives for the members and the wider community and it increases the profile of the Filipino-Australians in the community and fosters better understanding of cultures, " Dr Penman said.
