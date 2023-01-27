Snake tales as the temperature rises

Snakes and lizards are a highly valued part of healthy native ecosystems and help reduce other pests such as rats and mice.
Licensed Whyalla snake catcher, Gavan Boehm, said that the best thing to remember when you see a snake is to leave it alone, "never corner a snake, if you do, he's going to get very, very nasty."
If you see a snake inside your home, get people and pets out of the room immediately, shut the door and fill the gap underneath with a towel, then call a professional snake catcher.
While there's a perception that it is okay to kill a snake, Mr Boehm said that is not the case, "if they kill it and get caught, its going to cost them $10,000."
It is an offence under the National Parks and Wildlife Act to kill or remove a snake from its environment.
The only exception is if a venomous snake is posing a genuine threat to life and safety.
Drivers that deliberately swerve to run over snakes can also be reported and fined under the legislation.
Snakes live all over South Australia and are common in the suburbs and at the beach, so don't think you'll never see one.
Snakes in the Iron Triangle area include the western brown snake, eastern brown, peninsula brown and whip snakes.
Mr Boehm said, "a lot of people can't tell the difference between venomous and non venomous but regardless of what it is, leave it alone; if you are walking out bush and you see one, just stop, and he'll go right past you, they are more afraid of us."
Another misconception is that hot weather means more snake action.
"Once it gets over 35 (degrees) you won't see them, they stay hidden because its too hot for them, like us, they end up with sunburn on their stomachs and because they have such small heads if they are out in real hot weather, it actually cooks their brains... you'll find them in shaded areas, trying to find somewhere cool," Mr Boehm said.
Ideal snake temperature is between 25 and 30 degrees and residents should be cautious on warm nights through the summer months.
If you have a snake issue contact Gavan Boehm 0421 768 277, note there is a $50 call out fee whether the snake is caught or not, to cover time and fuel cost.
Snakes are relocated kilometers away in bushland for release and Mr Boehm said they won't return to the place where they were collected.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Post graduate student at Monash Uni, crazy cat lady, guinea pig slave and owner of five miniature horses and a bonkers Chihuahua. Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (UniSA) with a major in Applied Linguistics. Living in Port Pirie with my three children and too many animals. Love writing about science and health, animals and anything language.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.