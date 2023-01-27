Industrial action at the Port Bonython deepwater port, gas fractionation plant and diesel storage site near Whyalla may threaten domestic and commercial gas supplies from producer Santos.
The protest including work stoppages and overtime and callout bans extends from the plant to gas-production locations across the Cooper Basin to south-west Queensland.
At the centre of the dispute is what the Australian Workers Union says is an attempt by the company to take control of industrial relations to introduce annualised salaries and a slimmed-down enterprise bargaining agreement.
The plant and its workers have been visited by the union's assistant state secretary Gary Henderson who said the employees were taking protected industrial action.
"This may also have complications with the domestic gas supply," he said.
He said the union had a couple of hundred members who worked as ship loaders, process operators, oil-and-gas maintenance fitters and operator maintainers, the latter being based on gas wells in the desert amid temperatures of 44C.
"They are working out in the desert, most of them, on a shiftwork basis round-the-clock," he said.
He said a work crew of 10 was refusing to load or unload ships that called at Port Bonython.
The negotiations over pay and conditions have been taking place for 18 months with the bans being introduced in late 2022.
Action by members at other locations includes work stoppages, overtime bans, bans and limitations and refusal to handle callouts.
Mr Henderson said the company's proposal was to "dilute" the workers conditions of employment, taking the situation from "dispute resolution to Fair Work model clauses".
If adopted the proposal would include a 5.5 per cent wage increase but there could be no more rises.
"The workers would be in about exactly the same position," he said.
"The proposed annualised salaries would be set by the company board.
"The company is being ruthless and is changing the industrial landscape from a 70-to-100 page agreement to a 16-page document.
"The dispute may have ramifications for domestic and commercial supplies of gas if we stop work for a considerable amount of time such as 24 hours which may have complications."
A Santos spokesperson said the company was committed to delivering safe and reliable gas to customers "and has contingency plans in the event of industrial action to limit any impact to supply".
"We are committed to ongoing negotiations in good faith with the Australian Workers Union, the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union and employee representatives in order to reach a mutually-agreeable outcome for all parties," they said.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.