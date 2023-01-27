Whyalla News

Port Bonython and Cooper Basin industrial dispute may threaten domestic gas supplies

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated January 30 2023 - 3:26pm, first published January 27 2023 - 3:14pm
Australian Workers Union assistant state secretary Gary Henderson displays the union's flag while standing next to a banner proclaiming the motto, No Surrender. Picture supplied

Industrial action at the Port Bonython deepwater port, gas fractionation plant and diesel storage site near Whyalla may threaten domestic and commercial gas supplies from producer Santos.

