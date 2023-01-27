Thousands of wild dog baits have been distributed in the north, thanks to an aerial operation by Bounceback.
It was the first time that such baits have been substituted for fox baits in the flagship program working to look after the environment.
Environment and water department Bounceback project officer Geoff Axford welcomed the venture.
"The program deploys five baits per kilometre of flight path and the transects are one kilometre apart. In all, wild dog strength baits were delivered to more than 300,000 hectares," he said.
The joint landscape-scale program took place between the Primary Industries and Regions Department and Bounceback in South Australia in December, 2022.
The operation was supplied with 15,000 wild dog baits.
They replaced the fox baits usually laid in their central and northern Flinders Ranges aerial baiting programs which covers national parks and nine surrounding pastoral leases.
Mr Axford said the joint project would control both wild dogs and foxes at lower cost.
"The departments also collaborate on the Bounceback bait-making facilities with both organisations contributing to facility upgrades for the preparation of the semi-dried baits using beef, feral horse and camel meat at Oraparinna," he said.
It is the first time wild dog baits have been substituted for fox baits in this program for three decades.
Arid lands team leader Greg Patrick said landholders were reporting greater diversity and reduced fox and wild dog numbers on their properties.
"The board is working with the National Parks and Wildlife Service in an extended program," he said.
"The initiative links private and public land managers to work together to support the reintroduction of threatened species such as western quolls and brushtailed possums.
"Project activities focus on reducing feral goat, fox and rabbit numbers which helps regenerate native vegetation and habitat for threatened species.
"Biteback reduces predators, enabling the native species to be reintroduced to national parks."
He said that despite wild dog numbers being at an historic low since 2009, Biteback was working with landholders to continue to participate in ground baiting.
"Where people have been consistently baiting for their wild dogs, they are rarely seeing foxes.
"Biteback is working with primary industries on three wild dog aerial baiting programs planned for February, March and May, targeting inaccessible areas and locations where wild dogs are being reported from the NSW Border to Coober Pedy."
