Wild dog baiting program covers 300,000 hectares including national parks and stations

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated January 27 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 12:55pm
Dog baits are about to be unloaded from trailers to a plane to be flown over areas including pastoral leases and national parks. Picture supplied

Thousands of wild dog baits have been distributed in the north, thanks to an aerial operation by Bounceback.

