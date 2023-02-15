Council reopens part of foreshore to 24-hour dog use

Dog owners will again be able to freely run their dogs off leash at an area of the foreshore that had previously been available, after council voted to reverse a 2022 decision to impose restrictions.
The area from Dunstone St (the caravan park), to the mangroves would again be available for dog owners to run their animals off leash 24 hours a day. This reverses a decision taken by council last year to only allow dogs to be run off leash at foreshore areas before 8am and after 6pm.
The reversal of the decision relates only to the caravan park to mangrove stretch of the foreshore.
"Owners of dogs will be happy," former Whyalla mayor Phill Stone said.
"Council has changed its decision. You can now have you off leash activity and access to the foreshore, between the caravan park and mangroves, as previously."
"We do thank resident, Roger Sando, who drew to our attention that we needed to massage our regulations."
Council documents showed that when 2021 community consultation about changing the off-leash times along the foreshore had been undertaken, an exemption for the historically dog-friendly area near the caravan park had not been discussed. It was only after the by-laws had been changed that locals had raised concerns.
Previous community consultation had also found respondents equally split on whether dogs should allowed off-leash on the foreshore at certain times of the day.
Council said it had previously observed no issue with dogs running freely in the Dunstone Street to mangrove area, and saw no issue allowing them to be run under supervision there without time limits.
"During the period in which dogs were permitted to be off-leash without time limits on that part of the foreshore, council officers did not observe any problems arising and there is no obvious impediment to allowing dogs to be off-leash at all times in that specified area," council documents said.
"On that basis, it is recommended that council reinstate the 24 hour access for dogs off-leash on the part of the foreshore that stretches from Dunstone Street to the mangroves."
