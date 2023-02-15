Whyalla News

Council reopens part of foreshore to 24-hour dog use

By Tristan Tobin
Updated February 16 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 10:30am
Dog owners are now free to run their animals on part of the beach 24 hours a day. Picture by Shutterstock.

Dog owners will again be able to freely run their dogs off leash at an area of the foreshore that had previously been available, after council voted to reverse a 2022 decision to impose restrictions.

