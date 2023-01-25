Residents showed their pride in the city by flooding the Whyalla City Council with some magnificent photos.
The council invited people to send their favourite Whyalla-related images in a competition offering book prizes.
About 50 photographers submitted more than 100 images, showcasing everything from sunsets on the foreshore to lightning over the steelworks.
A council spokesman said it was a difficult choice for the judges with each image capturing something special and unique about Whyalla.
"In the end, they decided to pick images that each told a different story and represented varying aspects of the city," he said. The winners:
Each winner takes away a free copy of 'Top 100 Places to Visit in SA' by South Aussie with Cosi, which, of course, includes a spread on Whyalla.
These can be bought at the Visitor Information Centre for $24.95 (RRP $49.50).
"Thanks to everyone who took the time and effort to submit their photos - it was fantastic to see so much passion and engagement, showing the love for our great city," the spokesman said.
"We have created an photo gallery on our website to showcase all of these great images so be sure to check it out."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.