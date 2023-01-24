The renewal of the Morgan-Whyalla Pipeline - which supplies water to Whyalla, Port Augusta and Port Pirie - is a step closer.
SA Water gave this indication after doing an environmental assessment to help protect a new "threatened ecological community" on the pipeline's route.
This is based on ecological field investigations between Morgan in the Riverland and Hanson, north-east of Clare.
The assessment was referred to the Commonwealth Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water in late December 2022 for consideration.
The utility says a reduced construction corridor, avoiding hollow-bearing trees where possible, and establishing conservation sites to offset the impact of clearing native vegetation are among the measures planned.
Senior manager of capital delivery with the utility Peter Seltsikas said the modified construction would lead to a better environmental outcome while securing reliable water services for the country.
"In the past three months, we have looked at native vegetation and bird species in the threatened community to understand changes we can make," he said.
"While we are limited due to our work being centred on an existing asset, we are adjusting our methods to reduce the corridor we are working within by three metres, helping to reduce our construction footprint.
"This will add time to our project as we will be moving along the pipeline slower, but we are simply not willing to compromise on protecting native flora and fauna.
"We will need to remove native vegetation to enable construction of the new pipeline in some cases and this will be managed with care to ensure we can rehabilitate the sites following construction.
"To offset clearing vegetation, we are also contributing into the state's Significant Environmental Benefit fund and working closely with the South Australian Department for Environment and Water to establish conservation sites of mallee vegetation.
"This is the first project that needed to consider this newly-listed ecological community.
"We want to set a high standard for maintaining a responsible balance between delivering essential infrastructure and preserving the environment."
The utility said in 2022 that the project would be postponed to 2023 with the temporary pause providing time for extra environmental assessments and to develop mitigation measures.
Mr Seltsikas said while the federal department's review of the assessment was underway, the utility was continuing to prepare for the start of construction in the background to ensure crews were able to hit the ground running.
The utility is a corporation owned by the people and provides water to 1.7 million customers.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.