Early Saturday afternoon play made for solid matchups between four of the steel city's softball teams.
Roadrunners versus Indians
Indians went in first, getting one across with Courtney Balek's hit to centre and Mel Sleep's knock to right field.
Roadies went in to bat second, getting one across as Sarah Haake stole home. Some Indians errors in the second and third innings helped the Roadies get three more across.
Indians fought back in the third innings with good hits from Tanya Eversen, Carmen Buzzacott and Courtney Balek. That effort saw them draw level with Roadies, but on the revert back rule Roadies still took home the victory 5-4. Congratulations go to both sides for a great game.
Shout Outs - Roadies - Rachael Fowler (only safe hit from a bunt for the game). Indians - Mirella Marino.
Safe Hits - Roadies - R. Fowler 1 - Catches - C. Looyestyn 1 - Pitching - B. Roughsedge 4 K2's. Indians - C. Balek 2 , M. Sleep 1, T. Eversen 1, C. Buzzacott 2 - Catches - K. King 1, T. Eversen 1, C. Balek 1 M.Marino 1 - Pitching - S. Cousins 1 K2.
Cats versus Tigers
Tigers went in first and were kept scoreless for two innings. Solid hits from Joan Shea and Katherine Wilson were highlights, but no runs came across home plate.
Cats went in to bat and Jess Mitchell made it on with a walk. Reily Reedy notched a two-base hit out to centre, while a great hit from Jen Ormsby's brought two across home.
There was a nice double play by the Tigers infield girls but it wasn't enough.
The Cats blew out their lead in the second innings with hits by Dealyn Reedy and Mia Dodd. But it was errors that cost the Tigers girls eight runs.
Tigers player Jeanne Mcintosh thumped an excellent home run to right field, while Tanya Mcintosh and Joan Shea made it home too. It was a valiant performance against a commanding Cats lead.
Cats remained out in front and took the win 12-5.
Shout Out - Tigers - J. Mcintosh. Cats - M. Dodd.
Safe Hits - Tigers - J. Shea 3, J. Mcintosh 1 (HR), K. Wilson 1, T. Mcintosh 1 - Catches - K. Wilson 1, J. Mcintosh 1 - Pitching - K. Wilson 1 K2. Cats - J. Mitchell 2, R. Reedy 3, J. Ormsby 2, D. Reedy 1, M. Dodd 2 K. Edmonson 1, B. Smith 1 - Catches - J. Ormsby 1 M. Dodd 2 - Pitching - 4 K2.
Friday night, January 27
8.30pm (earliest start) - Indians Vs Tigers
Bye/canteen/umpiring - Cats
Sunday January 29
9.00am - Tball
10.15am - Indians vs Eagles
11.50am - Cats Vs Road Runners
Bye/canteen/umpiring - Tigers
Set up - Indians
Pack up - Cats
Don't forget the carnival is approaching. If you are interested in playing please contact Briony Roughsedge.
