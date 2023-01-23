The first round of the Whyalla Cricket Association one-day competition got underway on the weekend, with the recently crowned T20 champions Norths taking on Central Whyalla at Memorial Oval. The Magpies were simply too good for a under-manned Roosters side, despite some valiant performances with the ball from the Central's youngsters.
Norths elected to bat first, with Matt Quist and Lachie Phillips opening proceedings. Quist's castle was soon toppled by a peach from Tom Judd, as Quist was forced back to the dugout with a duck against his name. Josh "Jimmy" Bartel was the next to strike, bowling Prasanth Vatapelli as Norths looked in trouble at 2/22.
Despite two early scalps for the Roosters, they were unable to capitalise and the Magpies wrestled back the momentum. Phillips and Dave Atkinson managed to put on 104 for the third wicket, scoring 57 and 76 respectively.
A-Grade debutant Jake Winders impressed in his first game, taking 4/46, but could not stop Norths from putting on a massive total, as they finished with 7/191.
In response the Centrals openers began positively, Jarrad Dunbar and Amjad Quereshi putting on 24 until Quereshi was undone by Quist for 15. Norths soon had the Roosters reeling, taking the key wickets of Josh Ackland, Mitch Byrne and Dunbar inside six overs.
Jayden Croft looked to fight fire with fire, as the all-rounder hit two sixes on his way to a rapid 32. Once again however, the consistency of Quist prevailed and Croft was dismissed despite some excellent striking.
Eventually the Roosters succumbed to the quality of the Norths attack, and finished all out for 96. Quist and Sachin Ghimere were the pick of the bowlers taking four wickets apiece, as Norths triumphed by 95 runs, albeit against a weakened Centrals side.
Final Score:
North Whyalla 7/191 defeated Central Whyalla 96 all out.
Best Players:
Norths - David Atkinson, Lachie Phillips, Matt Quist.
Centrals - Jayden Croft, Jarrad Dunbar, Jake Winders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.