Whyalla cricket: Norths crush Centrals in one-day season opener

By Jack O'Halloran
Updated January 25 2023 - 2:43pm, first published January 23 2023 - 11:24am
The first round of the Whyalla Cricket Association one-day competition got underway on the weekend, with the recently crowned T20 champions Norths taking on Central Whyalla at Memorial Oval. The Magpies were simply too good for a under-manned Roosters side, despite some valiant performances with the ball from the Central's youngsters.

