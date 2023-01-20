Whyalla laces up for Australia Day fun run

Whyalla's Australia Day celebrations kick off with a fun run departing from Ada Ryan Gardens at 8am, this January 26.
The 5km event is organised by the Whyalla Harriers and sponsored by Beyond Bank. Pre-booking online is strongly encouraged.
"The Whyalla Harriers are keen to organise the event to encourage the community to get out, be active and participate in the Beyond Bank Australia Day Fun Run," Harriers president Mike McCarron said.
"It's open for all ages and levels of fitness, whether you want to run or walk, go by yourself, or with friends and family."
"We encourage pre-event online registration - this makes it easier for everyone on the day, with less waiting and administration. There's a discount for online registration (for adults) compared to on-the-day."
The course includes the marina, new jetty and foreshore area and around Ada Ryan Gardens. Visitors to Whyalla are welcome to join in.
Trophies are on offer for first place male and female runners, including:
Online entry costs $10 for adults, or $15 for those registering on the day. Juniors and pensioners pay $5.
Online entry closes January 24 at 9.00pm. Those entering on the day, or wishing to collect their bibs the morning of the event, can go to Ada Ryan Gardens between 6.30am and 7.30am.
There will also be early bib pick up sessions at Ada Ryan Gardens during the week.
"Whyalla sports and gym clubs have been great supporters of the fun run. There is a trophy for the club with the most participation," Mr McCarron said.
Road closures would be in place before and during the event, including Cudmore Tce and Buttlingarra Way, Beach to Souths, Roberts Tce, Neagal Tce and around the Ada Ryan Gardens.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.