Whyalla laces up for Australia Day fun run

Updated January 20 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 5:46pm
Tara Sims took out the club participation award in the fun run last year. Picture supplied.

Whyalla's Australia Day celebrations kick off with a fun run departing from Ada Ryan Gardens at 8am, this January 26.

