Whyalla names its citizens of the year

Whyalla's best and brightest citizens have been named ahead of receiving their awards at next week's Australia's Day celebrations.
Steel city local Rachel Barlow was named Whyalla's 2023 Citizen of the Year for her work with improving disability access and services across the community.
"Rachel's advocacy, dedication, empathy and commitment to the disability community - and the community in general - is truly incredible, she will always put others first and has improved the quality of life for many locals as a result," Whyalla council said in a statement.
Other citizens recognised for their service included:
Whyalla Mayor Phill Stone was full of praise for those being recognised.
"These people give their heart and soul to our community and we cannot thank them enough for the difference they make to our city," Mr Stone said.
"They don't expect rewards or accolades - they do it because they are passionate about their community - but it's important that their tireless efforts don't go unnoticed."
"Hopefully their passion in going above-and-beyond for the betterment of their city will then help motivate others to do the same."
Community service awards would also be handed out to:
The community would gather in Ada Ryan Gardens from 11am, January 26 for community picnic and live entertainment, with ceremonies from 2pm in council chambers where awards would be handed out and 11 new Australians would take the oath of citizenship.
The picnic would feature local artists Hold My Beer and MC Alex Robbins, with local Emma Taylor performing the national anthem for the flag raising ceremony to be conducted by Navy Cadets.
The family friendly event also promises food, drink and entertainment both on-stage and in the gardens. Mr Oppy and his famous bubbles return, along with Noodles the Clown and other local performers.
Mr Stone said Council was expecting great support from the winners' family and friends at the ceremony at the Civic Building.
"For the broader community, you can also view the ceremony via our Facebook livestream," he said.
"I'd also encourage everyone to be part of our Australia Day celebrations at the Ada Ryan Gardens from 11am-3.30pm - it's going to be a fantastic day for the community."
Rachel Barlow was "passionate about improving the Whyalla community, focusing particularly on ensuring adequate support for all people, particularly those with a disability, including her son Jacob," council said in a statement.
Ms Barlow had been part of a number of community projects and programs aimed at improving accessibility and inclusivity in Whyalla, including the Beach Wheelchair and Accessible Mat Program; the Changing Places facility at the foreshore and the Whyalla City Council Disability Action and Inclusion Plan.
She had also contributed to the Whyalla Disability Inclusive Reference Group; Heart Kids; Whyalla Inclusive Sporting Project; Whyalla Access Group; and the My Time Support Group (for parents living with a child with a medical condition or disability) among many others.
