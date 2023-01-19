Whyalla News

Northern and Upper Spencer Gulf airports better off by a million dollars, thanks to grants

Updated January 23 2023 - 12:16pm, first published January 20 2023 - 10:39am
Whyalla Airport was allocated about a quarter of a million dollars for runway extension and other projects.

