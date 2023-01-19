Whyalla Airport was allocated about a quarter of a million dollars for runway extension and other projects.
And similar sites in the north of the state, including around the Upper Spencer Gulf, benefited by a total of more than $1 million.
This was revealed by the federal government as it outlined its airport spending around the nation in the four years to 2020-23.
In the 2019-20 Budget, the government pledged $100 million during this time to country airports to improve safety, food supplies, health care, passenger experiences, links to domestic and global markets and operational requirements for aeromedical and other emergency services.
In round one of funding in 2020, more than $41 million was provided for 61 projects.
This included a $2,455,000 grant to the Whyalla City Council for main runway extensions, a new taxiway and apron and cross-runway sealing.
In round two in 2021, the government told of almost $30 million for 89 projects.
Now, in round three, 44 airports will be made safer and more accessible for the communities they serve, thanks to funding of about $28 million.
The government's regional airports program covers upgrades, including works such as resurfacing runways to ensure air operators can land safely and without damaging their aircraft, or installing fences to prevent animals from entering the grounds.
Other works may include lighting to allow aircraft to land at night to support emergency services or drainage works to prevent flooding or erosion of runway surfaces.
The program has backed 150 projects around the country with almost $71 million in the first two rounds.
Transport and Regional Development Minister Catherine King said the program provided major benefits for regional aviation and communities, including better safety for aircraft, operators and passengers.
"These projects are an investment in the improved delivery of goods and services, including healthcare and passenger air services," she said.
"The government is committed to bolstering connections from Australia's regions to domestic and global market opportunities.
"Investing in our regional airports is also critical to supporting the operational requirements of aeromedical and other emergency services."
Other northern airport projects:
Port Augusta City Council - Reseal apron, upgrade runway lighting - $320,000
Port Pirie Regional Council - Replace runway lights with LED system - $300,000
Orroroo-Carrieton District Council - Airstrip, fences and lighting - $55,055
Flinders Ranges Council at Quorn - Fences, illuminated windsock - $56,750; seal runway, taxiway and apron for all-weather use - $231,600. At Hawker - Resealing and line marking on runway, taxiway and apron - $298,600
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
