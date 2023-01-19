Whyalla News

Whyalla council mulls animal control measures as surrendered and unclaimed cat numbers rise

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated January 24 2023 - 11:12am, first published January 19 2023 - 4:00pm
A kitten that was rehomed by Whyalla RSPCA last year. Picture supplied.

Measures to curb the number of surrendered or unclaimed animals entering RSPCA care in Whyalla could include publicly funded desexing programs, council documents show.

Local News

