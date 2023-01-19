Measures to curb the number of surrendered or unclaimed animals entering RSPCA care in Whyalla could include publicly funded desexing programs, council documents show.
Greater local government support for desexing animals was cited as a potential counter to the high number of cats that required rehoming in 2022. RSPCA - council's animal management provider - reported 160 dogs and 447 cats surrendered in Whyalla for rehoming last year, a total of 607 animals.
"Council will also investigate a de-sexing program with the RSPCA to assist the most vulnerable in our community to desex their animals to reduce unwanted litters," council documents said.
"Overall, the goal is to reduce the number of animals left in the Dog and Cat Centre that the RSPCA accepts into the rehoming program, and therefore reducing the overall cost to council."
A worker at RSPCA Whyalla confirmed that cat numbers in the shelter were increasing, adding that while about 50 per cent of dogs brought in were later picked up by their owners, about 90 per cent of cats that entered the centre were going unclaimed.
In recent years the RSPCA had charged council around $500 to rehome an animal. Council was considering a raft of measures to reduce its animal control costs, including a renegotiation of contract terms with RSPCA SA.
The RSPCA had been council's animal management provider since 2018. Council documents describe the service received by the not-for-profit organisation in that time as of "a very high standard."
Costs associated with rehoming animals included care and nutrition, transportation, behaviour management and veterinary services and as many as 40 or 50 days of care and servicing. Specific types of care include, vaccinations, microchipping, desexing and costs associated with advertising and processing the animals for adoption.
Council documents said the pressures of the pandemic had likely made matters worse.
"More recently, the impact of COVID-19 and the tightening of the rental market have potentially impacted on the rate of animals requiring rehoming services," they said.
Other measures council would consider to help curb the number of animals surrendered to the RSPCA would include.
