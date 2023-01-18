Mayor Phill Stone said the $76,000-a-year remuneration for his role has been set by authorities.
Asked whether he thought it was a fair amount, he said: "I guess you could chase that one around ... I didn't put my hand up with that in mind, just do so something for the city."
He said mayors and councillors "have no say" in the size of the remuneration.
"It is just dictated to," he said.,
Cr SharonTodd, seconded Cr Bill Simpson, moved that the Whyalla City Council "acknowledges the following levels of annual allowance as set by the Remuneration Tribunal of South Australia, commencing at the conclusion of the 2022 Local Government elections". The wages:
The amounts are to be paid fortnightly in arrears.
Cr Pond, seconded by Cr Kathryn Campbell, successfully moved that council adopted the Members Allowances and Benefits Policy and resolved that the provision of the facilities and supports set out in the policy are needed for the roles of elected members.
