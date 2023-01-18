Whyalla News

Range of community projects attracts grants worth $25,000 from the Whyalla City Council

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated January 18 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 3:16pm
The portrait of Whyalla mayor Clare McLaughlin by children at Gabmididi Manoo Children and Family Centre. Picture supplied

The community and residents are $25,840 better off, thanks to decisions by the Whyalla City Council.

Local News

