The community and residents are $25,840 better off, thanks to decisions by the Whyalla City Council.
Civic leaders approved community grant funding for various projects and promised two more rounds of allocations in 2022-23. The grants:
This was moved by Cr Mark Inglis, seconded by Cr Kathryn Campbell.
In July, 2020, the children of the Gabmididi Manoo Children and Family Centre presented former mayor Clare McLaughlin with a canvas portrait of her that had been painted by the children.
Council papers said that although of low value, the painting was considered to be an asset of the City of Whyalla.
It was proposed that the portrait had sentimental value to Ms McLaughlin and it was handed to her for safekeeping.
Since retiring from her top position - now occupied by Phill Stone - the former mayor is moving to the Clare Valley.
Meanwhile, a resolution by Cr David Knox, seconded Cr Peter Borda, endorsed the terms of reference for the Building Fire and Safety Committee and appointed Cr Zia Westerman as council representative on the committee until July 19, 2024.
It also noted the operation of the Upper Spencer Gulf Regional Assessment Panel and appointed Cr Peter Klobucar as representative on the Audit and Risk Committee for 12 months.
It endorsed the terms of reference of the Chief Executive Officer's Review Panel and appointed the Mayor Phill Stone and Deputy Mayor to the committee for the term of council.
Cr Borda raised a question about noise pollution on the Whyalla foreshore.
"There are often motorcycles riding in the foreshore precinct, creating noise, is there anything that can be done to address this issue?" he asked.
Cr Kathryn Campbell then declared a perceived conflict of interest because she is an employee of South Australia Police and said she would remain in the meeting, but would not participate in the discussion.
In a reply to Cr Borda, council chief executive officer Justin Commons said he would take the question on notice to confirm the appropriate authority to act on noise complaints.
Members are encouraged to report matters of this nature to police on 131 444 - the data is collated and issues tackled.
A question was asked by Cr Inglis about the Graeme Jose Award given in honour of a famous late Whyalla cyclist.
"It hasn't been awarded for a couple of years - everyone strived to achieve this award as it was seen as prestigious. Is there any merit in bringing back this community award?" he asked.
Mayor Stone replied that the award committee had been disbanded because of lack of support and the money returned to the family.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
