Whyalla's $600 million hydrogen-energy development project may be on an even greater scale than first revealed.
The state government opened the possibilities for a bigger project by calling for tenders for various parts of the job-spinning and green-energy venture.
Whyalla City Council will be an "active partner" in the development and its chief executive officer Justin Commons said "something bigger" may eventuate through the involvement of the "market".
Moves have also begun towards the sale or lease of two parcels of land to the government.
"In November, council entered an option agreement to allow the government to buy or lease various pieces of land," Mr Commons said.
"Just before Christmas, the government released requests for proposals - like calling for tenders - for the private sector to build the power station as well as the electrolyser and storage facilities that go hand-in-hand with it.
"They expect the market to look at undertaking development that is bigger than the government was considering.
"Proposals will close in March when the government will have a better understanding of what it wants."
The government is thought to want to operate the power station and hear from private sector developers about what they might be interested in.
Once the proposals have come in, the state will be in a better position to discuss with council what its land requirements are.
"The council has a role to play - it will be an active part of the process," Mr Commons said.
The project offers huge scope for manufacturing and investment in Whyalla and the Upper Spencer Gulf.
The council was in election caretaker mode at the time of the decision to enter its option agreement regarding the land.
Local Government Minister and Stuart MP Geoff Brock gave the council an exemption to allow it to go ahead with the decision.
"I note the council's assessment of the extraordinary circumstances related to these decisions," Mr Brock wrote.
"I have looked at the information provided by council and note the time-sensitive nature of the decision and the importance of this project to the Whyalla community and South Australia.
"I am satisfied that extraordinary circumstances exist in relation to the decision."
He said he trusted the exemption would enable council to make an "informed decision in a timely manner that is in the best interests of the Whyalla community".
He described the project as South Australia's $593 million Hydrogen Jobs Plan.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.