Day and night games across the weekend produced good play from all teams.
Roadrunners versus Cats
Friday night's game saw the Road Runners take on Cats. The four-innings game had some great hitting by both sides, with Cats players Norma Damon, Margaret Mcintosh and Gloria Colson all getting across home plate from hits.
The Roadies girls also connected with the bat, with Mia Adams, Sarah Haake, Bri Roughsedge and Kylie Whibleys scoring home runs, helping Roadies take the win 14-3.
Tigers versus Eagles
Sunday's games saw a cooler day for play, with the Tigers getting their first win for the season against the Eagles.
Tigers went in to bat first. Joan Shea made it on with an error and was brought home by Kath Wilsons hit.
Eagles went in for their bat. Judi Kneebone ran on with a hit to centre field. She was brought home with a hit from Norma Damons.
Both sides had some cracker hits, but the Eagles managed a double play to keep the Tigers to just two runs in the fourth innings.
Tigers player Aliya Pedler took two huge catches at centerfield, while Charmaine Walker, Joan Shea and Tanys Mcintosh all took two catches as well.
Those catches helped the Tigers hold on to the lead and take the win 13-11.
Shout Outs
Tigers - Aliya Pedler and Charmaine Walker. Eagles - Norma Damon and Sharyn Nottle.
Safe Hits - Eagles - J. Kneebone 1, L. Edwards 2, N. Damon 2, G. Colson 2, S, Nottle 2, R. Dodd 2, M. McNamarra 2 - Catches - Eagles - R.Dodd 1.
Safe Hits - Tigers - J. Shea 3, A. M. Tucker 2, A. Pedler 2, K. Wilson 3, T. Lawson 1, B.M Tucker 1, C. Walker 2, T. Mcintosh 3 - Catches - T. Mcintosh 2, J. Shea 2, A. Pedler 2, C. Walker 2 . K. Wilson 1.
Cats versus Indians
The second game saw the Cats face the Indians. It was a close game, at odds with the final score line.
Both teams had some nice hits, with Indians player Stacey Gates belting a three base hit and Kerrie Kings notching up a two base.
Cats dominated with the bat however, with Jess Mitchell, Daelyn Reedy and Moreana Hopkins all having good hits.
There was some nice field work by the Indians girls to quickly relay the ball from the outfield to the infield, and then throw to home to stop Cats' Moreana Hopkins from scoring a home run. It was a great play, and bad luck for Moreana, who had smashed the ball.
Indians struggled with the bat in the last few innings, facing strong pitching from Jen Ormsby. Cats took the win 9-1.
Safe Hits - Cats - Jess Mitchell 1, Moreana Hopkins 3, Daelyn Reedy 1 - Catches- J. Ormsby 1 - Pitching - J. Ormsby 3 K2. Indians - Stacey Gates 1, Kerrie King 1 - Catches - Courtney Balek 1, Tracey Granger 1, Tanya Eversen 1 - Pitching - Shelley Cousins 1 K2.
Saturday January 21
4.05pm - Road Runners vs Indians
5.40pm - Cats vs Tigers
