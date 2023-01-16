Whyalla News

Big hits ring in new year Whyalla softball

By Jane Boxall
Updated January 17 2023 - 11:47am, first published January 16 2023 - 5:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Day and night games across the weekend produced good play from all teams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.