Whyalla News

Norths triumph in T20 cricket competition

By Jack O'Halloran
Updated January 18 2023 - 3:17pm, first published January 16 2023 - 9:40am
Norths took home the silverware at the weekend. Picture supplied.

The second leg of the WCA T20 competition took place last weekend, culminating with a victory to Norths in the Grand Final on Sunday. The new approach to the competition saw eight games over two weekends, with six being played last weekend alone.

