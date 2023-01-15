Norths triumph in T20 cricket competition

The second leg of the WCA T20 competition took place last weekend, culminating with a victory to Norths in the Grand Final on Sunday. The new approach to the competition saw eight games over two weekends, with six being played last weekend alone.
The first of the six games saw Norths defeat Roopena, chasing down the Roos' total of 95 with three overs to spare. Sam Daw was relentless with the ball, taking 4/21 as Roopena struggled to get the runs flowing.
Shortly following was a match-up between West Whyalla and Souths. Batting first under lights at Bennett Oval, Souths could only manage 110 from their allotted overs. The chase proved eventful however, as West lost eight wickets before scraping through for the victory with less than two overs to spare.
The Saturday saw Souths take on Roopena, with the Roos needing to kickstart their season with some firepower if they were going to stake a claim against Norths. The cricket gods seemed to hear Roopena's call, as Clay Crompton decimated the Souths bowling lineup with nine fours and nine sixes, in a blistering 120. In response, Souths only managed 64 against Roopena's 2/233.
On Sunday West and Roopena clashed for a spot in the final, and Roopena proved their worth, bowling the opposition out for 67 and chasing the total in eight overs.
The T20 Grand Final between Norths and Roopena was anticipated to be an enthralling contest, with the contrast of Roopena's destructive batting and Norths persistent bowling deemed to set up an interesting game.
It was Norths' day however, restricting Roopena to 8/75 as Riley Sanders took 3/15. On the back of Matt Quist (25*), Norths once again proved to the competition why they are the best team in the league, adding yet another trophy to the mantlepiece this year.
