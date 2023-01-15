Norths triumph in T20 cricket competition

The Saturday saw Souths take on Roopena, with the Roos needing to kickstart their season with some firepower if they were going to stake a claim against Norths. The cricket gods seemed to hear Roopena's call, as Clay Crompton decimated the Souths bowling lineup with nine fours and nine sixes, in a blistering 120. In response, Souths only managed 64 against Roopena's 2/233.