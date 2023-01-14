What's on around Whyalla, regions

GET GRANT WRITING
Free Online Grant Writing workshops
NYLB are offering 4 free online grant writing workshops in February and March. The workshops, run by Tuna Blue Facilitation, are designed to help you increase your success rate in securing small to large grants through Green Adelaide, Landscape SA, Landcare, Friends of Parks, local councils and other funders for your projects. Friday, Feb 10 (12pm-5pm) Sunday Feb 12 (10am-3pm) Friday, Feb 24 (10am-3pm) or Wednesday March 1 (10am-3pm).
SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo Fun
Every Monday night, Centrals Football Clubrooms, Whyalla, 8pm, free tea and coffee, canteen facilities, hosted by the Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League. Call to confirm.
SHARE YOUR SKILLS
Looking for Scouts!
Volunteer with the Whyalla Scout Group. Call Group Leader Christine on 0418 870 890. Come and try for all kids from ages 5 years to 14 years on Mondays during school terms starting on February 6. Join in for camps, hiking and outdoor adventure and make new friends.
WEEKLY FUN
Bingo, Cards
Every Tuesday, Field St, Whyalla Playford for over 55s, bingo starts 10.15am, then lunch, cards in afternoon, coffee and tea, for more info and to confirm phone 0429 049 676
JUST CRUISIN'
Last Sunday of Summer Cruise
Event by Mid North SA Car Cruising, starts at Wirrabara Oval caravan park and finishes at Port Germein on Sunday February 26.
GETTING CRAFTY
The Creative Space
Mondays from 11am to 1pm, Head Street, Whyalla. The Haven is a safe space for women to make friends or chat to the friendly staff, some craft materials provided. Free and confidential women's information service.
JUNIOR LANDCARE WEBINAR
First Nations perspectives resources
Join Junior Landcare ambassador Costa Georgiadis in conversation with proud Wiradjuri man and First Nations educator Adam Shipp about the importance of embedding First Nations perspectives into everyday learning and environmental education for children and young people. Tuesday March 7 at 4pm-5pm AEDT. Speaker(s): First Nations educator, Wiradjuri man Adam Shipp and Junior Landcare ambassador Costa Georgiadis. Subscribe here.
HIT THE COURT
Come be Ravens in 2023!
Juniors from age 5 years and senior players welcome and Government Sports vouchers can be used. Senior training February 1 and Juniors start February 8. Phone Trudy 0417 265 513.
GET A BUZZ
Beekeepers unite!
Whyalla beekeeping enthusiasts meet monthly. Find them on FaceBook for further details.
LIVE COMEDY
Kel Balnaves
Friday, February 24 at 8pm O Kipos, Essington Lewis Ave, Whyalla. 'Have A Crack', following a 15,000km tour of regional Australia, Kel's back with his latest show - how to steal a car and other confidence building skills.
GET THE VIBES
Miracles in Whyalla Psychic and Wellbeing Fair
Palms Function Centre, February 11 - 12. Stalls, tarot readers, mediums, clairvoyants, dedicated healing area including massage and reflexology. Gold coin entry.
DIRTY CAR FUN
Whyalla Car Club Racing
Dirt circuit, February 18, Feb 25 Tyre Fryers Burnout Comp Mullaquana Rd. FaceBook or contact at whyallacarclub@gmail.com
COMING TO TOWN
Circus Spectacular!
Weber Bros Entertainment has compiled some of the most extraordinary and world class acts to present in what is an adrenaline pumping 2-hour show. From comedians to FMX Rider's, beautiful aerialists and the show stopping human cannon ball are some of the acts that will keep you on the edge of your seat. THE CIRCUS will thrill you with a mix of glamour and action all under the new state of the art big top. Schulz Park February 16 to 26. Tickets on sale now www.iticket.com.au
EVENTS AND PHOTOS
Let us know!
Events and pics to neralie.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.