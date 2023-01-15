Whyalla News

Kids pool reopens as major Whyalla Leisure Centre works are scheduled for this winter

By Tristan Tobin
Updated January 18 2023 - 3:10pm, first published January 16 2023 - 10:30am
Workers conduct repairs to the children's pool at the Whyalla Leisure Centre. The works are now complete and the pool has reopened. Picture supplied.

The children's pool at the leisure centre reopened earlier this month, after repair works knocked it out for three weeks over the Christmas holidays and frustrated locals as to the centre's overall condition.

