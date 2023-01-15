The children's pool at the leisure centre reopened earlier this month, after repair works knocked it out for three weeks over the Christmas holidays and frustrated locals as to the centre's overall condition.
Major works to recommission the spa, upgrade pumps and install a wet play area are expected to get underway at the leisure centre this winter, as council faces ongoing ire from locals that the popular amenities like the spa and the slide had remained unavailable for extended periods of time.
Repairs to the entrance ramp and wet decking grate of the children's pool had to be brought forward after the condition of the features began to degrade unexpectedly quickly. Council had previously planned to conduct these works as part of major renovations this year.
The Christmas closure of the children's pool for three weeks bewildered local families. Residents expressed their frustration on social media, also citing the closure of the spa and slide as unsatisfactory.
The 25-metre pool and an inflatable obstacle course for kids had been available throughout the children's pool closure. Council said Christmas was one of the quietest times at the centre.
Renovation works in 2023 would bring the spa back online, but the slide would be taken down, council said.
"Works scheduled for the middle of this year are focussed on upgrading the pump room (and other associated works), which will aid in maintaining water quality across the pools and spa," a council spokesperson said.
"A new splash play area is planned to cater for the learn to swim pool and provide new family activities. Additional funding and grants will need to be accessed to potentially address a new water slide."
The spa had been out of commission for about 14 months with water circulation issues, the spokesperson said, adding the revised spa would be "roughly the same size" once new works were complete.
"Water is required to meet certain cycle times to maintain water quality, which the current pump is no longer able to supply," they said.
"The pump room upgrade aims to address this issue, which will see the spa returned to service."
The current slide had reached the end of its design life, the spokesperson said.
"All equipment has a useful life, particularly plastics such as the water slide that are subjected to constant exposure to chlorinated water," they said.
"It is no longer structurally sound and therefore not fit for use. The slide is more than 15 years old."
The kids activities to be installed in the wet play area would offset the loss of the slide, council said.
Council could not rule out the need to temporarily close the 25-metre pool during the major renovation works this winter, the spokesperson said.
"Our intention is for the main swimming pool to remain open. However, there may be a time where this pool is impacted during the upgrade of the pump room, particularly due to work required on the associated underground pipework," they said.
"Council will be working to ensure any down time is minimised and will actively communicate the need for any closures."
"We appreciate the community's patience and understanding during this period - the work later this year is aimed at minimising any ongoing disruptions."
