Locals are gearing up for a big day of Australia Day celebrations across the city on January 26, with the long-awaited return of the community picnic in Ada Ryan Gardens taking centre stage.
Festivities will include a fun run and picnic in the the gardens, and later a citizenship ceremony and Australia Day awards presentation to recipients in council chambers.
The community picnic - running from 11am - 3.30pm in Ada Ryan Gardens - will be the main public attraction, with council expecting a few thousand steel city locals to attend. A free shuttle bus service would be available.
The picnic would feature local artists Hold My Beer and MC Alex Robbins, with local Emma Taylor performing the national anthem for the flag raising ceremony to be conducted by Navy Cadets.
The family friendly event also promises food, drink and entertainment both on-stage and in the gardens. Mr Oppy and his famous bubbles return, along with Noodles the Clown and other local performers.
Celebrations kick off earlier in the morning, with the annual Beyond Bank Whyalla Fun Run starting at 8am from Ada Ryan Gardens. The 5km run is open for all ages to participate, with race day entry and bib collection available from 6:30 to 7:30am.
From 2pm, Australian Day Awards presentation and a citizenship ceremony would take place in council chambers. Locals were welcome to attend in-person or live stream the events through council's social media pages. At least four Australian Day Awards would be handed out, including for Citizen of the Year.
Eleven Whyalla residents would take the oath of Australian citizenship in the council chamber.
"Australia Day means a lot of different things to different people. To me it is a day to celebrate Whyalla, our place in Australia, and to acknowledge and be proud of the wonderful, diverse people that make up our community," Whyalla Mayor Phill Stone said.
"Australia Day presents us with the opportunity to come together, reflect and remind ourselves about everything that is great about our community - where we have come from, what we have now, and what lies ahead."
"It is a day to acknowledge our leading citizens with the presentation of the Citizen of the Year Awards and to welcome our new residents to the city as they take their citizenship oath."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.