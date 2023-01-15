Whyalla News

Whyalla community picnic is back for bumper Australia Day celebrations

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated January 18 2023 - 3:12pm, first published January 16 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whyalla's 2022 Australia Day Awards winners. Picture supplied.

Locals are gearing up for a big day of Australia Day celebrations across the city on January 26, with the long-awaited return of the community picnic in Ada Ryan Gardens taking centre stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.